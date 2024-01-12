Snippets to help you make the most of living in Manawatū.

Free talk on Rita Angus exhibition

Te Papa curator of modern art Lizzie Bisley is giving a free talk on artist Rita Angus on Thursday, January 25.

The talk and tour through the exhibition Rita Angus: New Zealand Modernist at Te Manawa in Palmerston North runs from 12.15pm to 1pm.

Bisley will introduce the work and biography of this important New Zealand artist.

Bisley studied at Victoria University of Wellington and the Royal College of Art, London, before working as a curator at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum.

She has curated several exhibitions relating to histories of modernism. Her research is focused on the close relationships between art, design and architecture in the 20th century.

The exhibition runs until February 6. It brings together 20 works by Angus, who was born in Hastings in 1908 and died in 1970 in Wellington. They span her life and career as an artist, drawing out the themes of pacifism, feminism and nature that shaped so much of her work.

Beach safety messages from Surf Life Saving

Surf Life Saving New Zealand has a simple measure for everyone this summer: if you don’t know how to float, don’t go into the water.

Just being able to float when you are in the water can increase your chance of survival, chief operations officer Chris Emmett says.

Floating allows you to calm yourself and keep your airways out of the water. It is also the first thing to do if you get caught in a rip.

If you are heading to the beach, check safeswim.org.nz to find a lifeguarded beach, and always swim between the red and yellow flags, which show the safest place to swim.

Waves can be bigger than they look, dangerous rip currents are hard to spot and weather conditions can be unpredictable, Emmett says. If you feel uncomfortable about getting into the water, stay out.

If someone in the water is in trouble and surf lifeguards are on patrol, let them know. If you can’t see any surf lifeguards, call 111 and ask for police. Police have a direct line to surf lifeguards and others who can help.

If you’re in the water and in trouble yourself, signal for help.

Christmas shopping promotion winner

The grand winner of Palmy Bid’s 23 Days of Christmas competition is Anne Tankersley.

She won four mountain bikes and helmets from Crank It Cycles.

Manawatū Guardian editor available to speak to groups

Manawatū Guardian editor Judith Lacy is available to speak to service organisations and community groups about her role and background.

Email her at judith.lacy@nzme.co.nz.