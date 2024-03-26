Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

All things eggs and buns

Palmy Bid is running an Easter pop-up in Te Marae o Hine/The Square on Saturday from 10am-2pm.

There will be live music, egg hunts, egg and spoon races, plaster of Paris painting, face-painting and a hot cross bun eating competition.

Prizes will be awarded for the best Easter outfits, so get kitted out and be in to win.

The junior egg hunt (6 years and under) starts at 10.30am and the senior hunt (7 years and over) at 11.30am.

Register for the hot cross bun eating competition at https://bit.ly/hotcrossbunreg.

Contestants need to eat as many hot cross buns as they can within three minutes. The competition starts at 1.30pm and will be separated into two groups, one for 12 to 16-year-olds and another for those 17 and older. Water will be provided. The winners will receive an Easter treat and bragging rights.

Walking track carpark to move

The Te Apiti Manawatū Gorge walking track carpark will move across the road on Monday.

The change is needed as the construction requirements shift for Te Ahu a Turanga - Manawatū Tararua Highway.

Project spokesman Grant Kauri said the switchover will allow for the widening of the construction footprint at the Ashhurst end of the site.

The new location will mean users need to walk 500m and cross Napier Rd, with a road crossing and signs installed to ensure this can be done safely.

This change, which will remain in place until the completion of the road, also means people will no longer be able to access the existing carpark in their vehicles to view construction activities.

Kauri encourages people to visit the project’s visitor centre on Napier Rd, which has updated information, pictures and video of the project. The visitor centre is open weekdays from 10am-4pm (excluding public holidays).

A permanent carpark will be built. “The new area will be named the Western Gateway Park and it will be a fantastic resource for people visiting this area, as it includes ample parking, picnic areas, amenities and viewing points.”

Feilding sculptures found

The Gill Absolon memorial sculptures stolen from Timona Park in Feilding have been found in Palmerston North.

A member of the public spotted the Ōamaru sculptures. They have minor damage and will be refurbished before being reinstalled to their original location, a Manawatū District Council spokeswoman said.

The person who took the sculptures has not been identified, so anyone with information is asked to call the council on 06 323 0000. Callers can remain anonymous.