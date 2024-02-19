Snippets to help you make the most of living in Manawatū.

Youth programme continues to grow

More volunteers and guest speakers are needed for a Feilding youth programme.

Now starting its ninth year, the Combined Adolescent Challenge Training Unit and Support (Cactus) programme helps youth understand there is more in them mentally and physically than they might realise.

The programme focuses on teamwork, respect, self-discipline, self-esteem and decision-making.

Cactus sessions begin with a 45- to 60-minute physical training session before breakfast, journaling and hearing from a guest speaker. This is all before the school day begins.

With such a strong response to the programme, the Manawatū District Youth Development and Wellbeing Trust has extended the number of programmes being offered this year and the age range.

More volunteers, guest speakers and donations are being sought. This could be helping at a breakfast, filling one of the 10-minute guest speakers slots, or making a donation to help cover the cost of equipment, venue hire or the graduation ceremony.

Contact youth aid officer Allan McLean at allan.mclean@police.govt.nz if you can help.

New home for Laura Hudson artwork

Sue Artner has chosen Palmerston North Central Library as the new home for Laura Hudson’s quilt/applique artwork.

Artner’s search for a public place to display the large piece featured in the February 8 Manawatū Guardian.

A library spokeswoman said staff needed to find a space in the library for the artwork and it was uncertain when one would become available.

Staff also needed to assess the piece and work through the process with the family.

Top Lion to visit Palmerston North

The third vice-president of Lions International is visiting Palmerston North this month.

On February 28, Mark Lyon will present the Lions Club of Clearview Park with its charter at a function at Julia Wallace Retirement Village.

District Governor Tobi Hipp will present the new club with a lectern.

Clearview Park president Rhys Davies said it was a privilege to have Lyon and his wife Lyn visit from Connecticut in the United States.

Palmerston North eco adviser not replaced

Palmerston North City Council has not replaced eco adviser Nelson Lebo. He left in August 2023.

Chief customer officer Kerry-Lee Probert said the council had not made any long-term decisions about the future of the role.

“With the introduction of the healthy homes standard and the changes to the building code increasing thermal efficiencies of buildings, there has been less demand for this service.

“However, we will continue to monitor the need and demand for this position.”

Lebo provided free advice to homeowners, landlords, tenants and the building industry on warm, healthy and eco-friendly homes.