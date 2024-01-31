Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Experience the thrill of Queenstown

Palmy Bid and the New Zealand Rural Games are offering shoppers the chance to win a $5000 winter weekend in Queenstown, courtesy of House of Travel The Square. Palmy Bid general manager Matthew Jeanes says the competition promises an action-packed trip to the heart of New Zealand’s adventure capital. It’s a great reason to shop or dine in Palmy’s CBD in the lead-up to and during the Rural Games. Rural Games marketing manager Daniel O’Regan says the prize has been put together as a celebration. “Queenstown was the birthplace of the New Zealand Rural Games. It ran for two years in Queenstown before being attracted north to Palmy, and last year, the city confirmed we’ll be here for another five years.” The prize is a trip for two from Palmerston North to Queenstown, departing on August 9 and returning on August 12. The prize includes a Mitsubishi Outlander SUV rental, Copthorne Queenstown Lakefront accommodation, a TSS Earnslaw sightseeing trip, and a Shotover Jetboat ride. Spend $20 at participating stores in Palmy’s CBD and hold onto your receipt. Use the in-store QR code to enter the competition. The competition runs from February 5 to March 10.

Saddle Rd daytime closures

Saddle Rd, which connects Ashhurst to Woodville, will close between 9am and 4pm Monday to Thursday and 10am and 4pm Fridays, from Monday, February 12 to Friday, February 23. Saddle Rd will remain open in the evenings and on the weekends. The daytime closures will allow crews to carry out road repairs, drainage improvements and asphalt resurfacing. Traffic will be detoured via State Highway 2 and over the Pahīatua Track. A partial road closure will be in place on Mulgrave St in Ashhurst, at the same time, for asphalting. Salisbury St will remain open at all times.

Funding boost for age-friendly plan

Palmerston North City Council has received $5000 from the Office for Seniors’ Age-friendly Fund. Grants of up to $15,000 are available for projects that promote the inclusion of older people and help communities prepare for their ageing populations. Council acting chief customer officer Kerry-Lee Probert says Palmerston North is committed to creating a city where older people are connected, safe and have access to services and facilities that are inclusive of their needs. The money will help the council develop a collaborative Age-friendly Action Plan for Palmerston North. Community organisations and older people will be asked to advise on features, improvements and actions for the plan.



