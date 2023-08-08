Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Religious Diversity Day

The Palmerston North Interfaith Group is hosting a Religious Diversity Day on Sunday. People are invited to gather at Edwards Pit Park in Featherston St to plant native wetland plants. Afternoon tea will follow. The annual event honours our sacred responsibility to care for the Earth, spokesman Gerry Lew says. The event runs from 1.30-3.30pm. Bring your own gumboots, raincoats and spades.

History professor to give free talk

Emeritus Professor Margaret Tennant will talk about why history matters at next Tuesday’s Royal Society Manawatū branch meeting. Using Palmerston North examples, she will reflect on why, at a time academic history departments are being decimated, local history is flourishing in many forms. Her talk will feature not only the city’s most famous rodent, but a 1925 death in the railway shunting yards, the significance of naming places, and the multiple ways in which non-historians can contribute to our understanding of place, using a historical lens. The free talk starts at 7.30pm at Central Library.

Look before you cross

Central District Police are urging motorists to pay attention around train tracks and level crossings. Last week, emergency services responded to a collision between a freight train and a ute near Dannevirke. “It is absolutely vital that motorists pay attention around train tracks,” Sergeant Gary McKernon says. ”The people involved in this incident were very fortunate to not suffer serious injuries or lose their lives. There is no room for complacency.” People should be checking for trains when they cross railway tracks, the same way they check for cars when they cross a road. And drivers must always obey bells, lights and barriers – and where there are none, they should always look both ways before they proceed across the railway tracks.

Creative Communities money available

People with an artistic flair or an idea for a great creative project can apply to the Palmerston North City Council Creative Communities Scheme. The total fund pool for 2023-24 is $111,045, made up of a $36,093 council contribution, $68,220 from Creative New Zealand and $6732 carried forward from the previous financial year. Creative New Zealand has added some additional funding specifically for established art-focused festivals. The fund is for festivals that have occurred at least once in the past five years and is intended to help the sector adapt following so much Covid-19 disruption. More information, including the application form, is available on the Creative Communities Scheme page of the council’s website. There is a drop-in session for potential applicants on Thursday, 5-6pm, at Central Library. Applications close on August 28.

Labour rankings

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere is number 25 on the Labour Party’s list. Rangitīkei Labour candidate Zulfiqar Butt is number 68.