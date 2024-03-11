Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Survey on reality of renting

In the past 10 years, average rents in Palmerston North have increased 92 per cent to an average of $550 a week (Tenancy Services bond data), whereas average incomes have gone up only 26 per cent (Household Labour Force Survey).

These numbers have continued to worsen, Manawatū Tenants’ Union (MTU) co-ordinator Cameron Jenkins says.

“This year alone, we have had multiple reports of pensioners who have their rent exceed their pension, another tenant who after rent and bills had $2 a week to spend on food, and the biggest rent increase of $170 per week.”

MTU also hears cases involving failures to meet the Healthy Homes Standards, unlawful claims on bonds, and excessive cost claims at the end of a tenancy.

“So, there are renters who are paying more than half their income for homes that are not safe, warm, or dry.”

MTU has created a rental reality survey, inspired by the workforce survey, to gauge the mood of renters and their most pressing issues related to housing.

It wants to hear from all renters — boarders, flatmates and tenants.

“We will use this information to inform a renter-focused campaign for this year to improve rights and access to housing,” Jenkins says.

The survey is at http://tinyurl.com/rentalreality.

Don Linklater Memorial Bursary applications open

Applications for the Horizons Regional Council Don Linklater Memorial Bursary close on March 31.

The bursary, valued at $8000, supports students studying in areas relevant to some of Horizons’ work, and can be split among up to four recipients.

The bursary covers students studying at undergraduate or postgraduate level, in areas like environmental planning and engineering, resource management, and environmental modelling — with a particular interest in river and drainage basin dynamics.

Horizons councillor Te Kenehi Teira says it is a great way of supporting students while contributing to investing in the environmental work Horizons undertakes.

“These students could one day be leaders in their respective fields, and supporting them in their study contributes to investing in the future management of our natural resources,” Teira says.

Applicants must be from the Horizons region, but can be studying outside the region.

Apply at horizons.govt.nz.

Talk about sustainable development goals

Massey University geography professor Glenn Banks will talk about the sustainable development goals on Tuesday, March 19.

Last year, he was a Royal Society-nominated reviewer for the UN mid-point review of the sustainable development goals. He will cover where the goals came from, what they are, progress, and what needs to be done to improve the chances of the goals being achieved by 2030.

The talk is organised by the Royal Society Manawatū branch. It starts at 7.30pm at Central Library, George St entrance.



