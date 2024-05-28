Trombonist Rodger Fox, who died on Monday, played with some of the biggest names in the business, including Michael Brecker, Steve Gadd and Randy Crawford.

28 May, 2024 03:25 AM 3 mins to read

Trombonist Rodger Fox, who died on Monday, played with some of the biggest names in the business, including Michael Brecker, Steve Gadd and Randy Crawford.

Palmerston North musician Rodger Fox dies

Jazz legend and proud Palmerston North resident Rodger Fox died on Monday, aged 71.

He founded the Rodger Fox Big Band in 1973 and toured extensively in New Zealand and overseas, playing at international jazz festivals including Montreaux, Monterey and New Orleans.

He was a senior lecturer at the School of Music at Victoria University of Wellington, dividing his time between the capital and Palmerston North, where his girlfriend, singer and teacher Erna Ferry, lives.

With the Manawatū Jazz Club, Fox ran the Manawatū Jazz & Blues Festival for more than 20 years.

In 2022, he launched the New Zealand Blues, Roots & Groove Festival, also held at the Globe Theatre in Palmerston North.

Fox told the Manawatū Guardian in 2022 that, if music lovers wanted events to come to Palmerston North, they needed to support them. The Jazz & Blues Festival is on this week.

New interactive map to bring stories to life

The website He Ara Kotahi, Hei Ara Kōrero will be launched on Friday.

It will allow people walking alongside the Manawatū River to experience historic sites in a new way.

Rangitāne o Manawatū and the Central Economic Development Agency have come together to deliver the website, which will host an interactive digital map.

The website allows Rangitāne to share their stories about cultural and environmental mātauranga (knowledge) related to the Manawatū awa while ensuring the stories being told are accurate and authentic.

The launch is at He Ara Kotahi from 11am on May 31. Attendees will hear from Rangitanē o Manawatū on the importance of this project and the journey to get here.

Celebrating 100 years of smallbore shooting

The Manawatū Smallbore Rifle Association is celebrating 100 years of target shooting in the region.

A highlight of the celebrations will be an open day on October 12 with historical displays and a rested-rifle event, followed by a dinner. All past and current association members and their families are invited to attend.

Smallbore shooting involves using .22 rifles and shooting at paper targets from a prone position. Over winter this takes place at indoor 25-yard ranges, and in summer the shooters move to outdoor 50-metre ranges.

It’s a sport that all ages can do – some current members were still shooting competitively in their 70s, president Jackie Lindsay said.

The first Manawatū championships took place at the Linton club range on October 22, 1924.

To try smallbore shooting or attend the centenary dinner, email msra1417@gmail.com.