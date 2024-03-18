Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Recycling flyer ready for fridges

Palmerston North City Council’s new flyers outlining what residents should and should not put in their recycling bins are finally available.

The four-page flyers, in the shape of a recycling bin, were meant to be available from February 1 when standardised recycling for all kerbside collections across the country began.

The flyer has been available on the council’s website since then but arrived at the council’s customer service centre on Monday, March 11.

Due to the way the flyers are cut and printed, they needed to be done externally and there was a “little delay”, marketing manager Jessica Papple said.

Staff will also take the flyers with them when they are meeting with groups and organisations to talk about recycling.

Cyclists make statement about rights

Mass bicycle ride Critical Mass has come to Palmerston North.

Critical Mass takes place on the last Friday of each month, in cities around the world.

In September 1992, a group of cyclists gathered in San Francisco for the first Critical Mass ride.

Palmerston North organiser Karen Tutt says the rides are about rediscovering urban spaces and having a good time on human-powered wheels. They also challenge the domination of cars and fossil fuels in our transport systems.

The idea is to raise the profile of cyclists on public roads, attracting attention by riding slowly and staying in a group or mass, she says.

Five riders attended the first Critical Mass ride in Palmerston North in February, cycling down to the Manawatū River and back through town in the evening sunshine.

Tutt has been a regular bicycle commuter for 25 years, riding in Wellington, Perth, Townsville and Palmerston North.

“Some motorists don’t seem to know the road rules as they pertain to cyclists. A few seem to wilfully refuse to share the road with a cyclist. This group ride is an opportunity to take up a bit more space on the road, and hopefully raise drivers’ awareness of cyclists’ presence on the road, and their right to be there.”

The next ride is on Friday, March 29. Find Critical Mass Palmerston North on Facebook, or meet outside the iSite at 6pm.

Safety changes on the way for intersection

New flexible side barriers, non-slip coating to improve traction and upgraded streetlights are on the way for the State Highway 3-Stewart Rd intersection.

Stewart Rd is an important connection for people travelling between Sanson and Feilding, with more than 2400 vehicles using it each day.

Another 20,000 vehicles travel past the intersection each day.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi infrastructure delivery regional manager Rob Partridge says the changes will help make the intersection safer.

The streetlights will be upgraded to brighter and more efficient LEDs, and three additional lights will be installed.

The give-way sign will be replaced with a stop sign for northbound traffic on State Highway 3 turning into Stewart Rd.

Construction began today and is expected to be completed in mid-April.