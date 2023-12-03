Snippets to help you make the most of living in Manawatū.

Extension for Vogel St feedback

Palmerston North City Council has extended the deadline for feedback on proposed safety improvements to Vogel St until December 10.

Some people wanted to attach images and maps to their feedback, and the 10-day extension will allow people to do this, a council spokeswoman said.

People also asked to be able to provide feedback without selecting one of the two proposed options. The online feedback form has been altered to allow this.

Trees of remembrance

Arohanui Hospice’s two trees of remembrance in Palmerston North will remain up until the close of business on Christmas Eve.

They are outside Farmers in The Plaza and Farmers Home in Rangitīkei St.

This is the 10th year that Farmers has supported hospices nationally in the lead-up to Christmas, with customers donating nearly $7 million.

One hundred per cent of donations raised through bauble sales and remembrance cards will go back to each local hospice.

Pre-wedding adventure

Ella McKinnon is a big fan of the American TV series Yellowstone, which was partially filmed in Missoula.

Next August, she and her fiance Nic Davey will be able to see the Montana city, which is also Palmerston North’s sister city, for themselves.

McKinnon’s name was drawn as the winner of Palmy Bid’s Missoula Day shopper promotion after shopping at Just Jeans in The Plaza.

The Palmerston North couple got engaged in July and have never been to the US.

Ella works at OneStaff as a client manager and comes from a farming background.