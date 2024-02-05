Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

New Breast Cancer Foundation campervan

The Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s new pink campervan, which provides free breast health advice, is visiting Palmerston North.

The campervan is on its inaugural tour, travelling the country with two breast health nurses on board to take life-saving breast health education to regional New Zealand.

The campervan will be at the following locations between 9am and 2pm:

February 12, New World Pioneer

February 13, Pak’nSave

February 14, New World Aokautere

February 22, New World Feilding

February 28, Te Aroha Noa Community Services

The new vehicle, called Putiputi Ātaahua, or Beautiful Flower, has two seating areas for private consultations.

Boy racer prosecuted

A 19-year-old Manawatū man has been convicted for anti-social driving behaviour after performing multiple burnouts and leaving skids on Palmerston North roads.

Early on Saturday, June 10, police observed a Ford vehicle doing burnouts and skids at the end of Makomako Rd in Kelvin Grove.

The vehicle narrowly missed bystanders on the footpath, and was later observed by police doing further skids.

Operation Spider was a surveillance operation targeting boy racers that ran over two nights last June. As a result, 14 offenders have been identified and prosecuted to date.

Last week, the man was disqualified from driving for eight months, ordered to pay a $200 fine and is required to do 150 hours of community work.

Palmerston North City Council has had to deploy contractors to Makomako Rd on 30 occasions, totalling more than $6000 of ratepayers’ money in recent years to repair the road, and clear it of rubber from blown tyres.

Makomako Rd is one of six roads around the city where light motor vehicles are prohibited between 10pm and 4am, Monday to Sunday.

Horizons’ river alert system updated

Horizons Regional Council’s river alert system has been updated, making the system more effective at providing automated alerts.

The river alert system is a free service that notifies users via phone call when river or stream levels reach a certain height at their nominated location. It’s a popular service for landowners who live near waterways.

Regional services and information general manager Ged Shirley says the update was needed to address delays with the previous system.

“This new update reduces this risk by providing faster sending of alerts to users so they have more time to act on the warning. It also now has double the capacity for signed-up users than what the old system could handle.”

The system is free and anyone can sign up at envirodata.horizons.govt.nz/river-alert-system.

If you don’t want to sign up for automated alerts but want to check river heights and rainfall data, you can do so at envirodata.horizons.govt.nz/.