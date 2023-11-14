Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Alpine plant expert to give talk

Renowned alpine plant expert Jim Jermyn is giving a talk in Palmerston North on November 28.

Organised by the Palmerston North Horticultural Society, Jermyn will talk about the challenge of growing Himalayan plants.

He is a horticultural consultant based in Haddington, Scotland.

The talk is part of the Steve Newall Memorial Lecture Series, an annual lecture tour by a leading overseas horticulturist. The tour aims to build friendship among New Zealand’s plant enthusiasts and keep New Zealand connected to the botanical world. For the first time, the tour includes the lower North Island.

Jermyn has a long career in the horticultural industry and for 20 years was the proprietor of Scotland’s distinguished Edrom Nurseries specialising in alpine and woodland plants. In 2017, he became head gardener at the National Trust’s Branklyn Garden, renowned for its rare plants and plant collections.

Jermyn is a frequent lecturer on gardening topics and the author of several books including The Himalayan Garden and Growing Plants from the Roof of the World.

The talk will be at Central Baptist Church, 190 Church St, at 7pm. $5 entry.

Auction and movie premiere fundraiser

Palmerston North Hospital Foundation is holding a fundraising evening for the new Children’s Emergency Department on November 27.

Exclusive escapes, sports memorabilia and local goods and services will be auctioned. The charity auction will be one of two fundraising activities on the night — the other is a movie premiere at Focal Point Cinema.

Entry to the auction is free and tickets to the movie are $35.

More information about the event is at pnhospitalfoundation.co.nz/news/fundraiser.





Change in roundabout layout

The two lanes on the southbound approach to the temporary roundabout outside RNZAF Base Ōhakea have been combined into one lane.

One of the lanes had been used for turning right into the base and the other for going straight through to Sanson.

Waka Kotahi says community feedback suggests the lanes were not being used correctly. The change is being made to minimise disruption and to ensure the safety of everyone using the roundabout.

The rest of the road layout and traffic management at the site remain unchanged.

A permanent, double-laned roundabout is being built.

Cynthia Collier Grant announced

Rural Women New Zealand has established a grant of $5000 to assist projects and initiatives that support rural communities.

Cynthia Collier lived on Wakarua Station near Taihape until her death 10 years ago, and was a passionate supporter of her community and the work of Rural Women.

“Mum would love to know that she was being remembered through the continued work of people like her to build community connection and support,” Cynthia’s daughter, Jo Romanes, says.

The Cynthia Collier Grant will be awarded annually for the next three years, with the first grant being made in mid-2024. Applications for the 2024 grant open at the end of November and close on April 30.

The grant will support projects and activities that focus on children, the elderly, community or conservation projects or counselling and education initiatives.

For more information, go to ruralwomennz.nz/our-funds-and-grants.







