Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Hoffman Kiln Trust needs people power

Palmerston North’s Hoffman Kiln Trust is seeking trustees and volunteers to help preserve the 120-year-old industrial building in Featherston St.

It is considered the best surviving example of a Hoffman-style kiln in Australasia.

Trustees manage the kiln and are involved in fundraising and interaction with contractors, Palmerston North City Council and other heritage organisations. There are also secretarial and minute-taking duties.

Trust chairman Cliff Wilson says training is given.

Volunteers don’t require any specific skills other than a willingness to invest their time and energy in taking care of the property. Some bricklaying or basic carpentry skills would be ideal.

For more information, ring Wilson on 027 448 5221 or email cliff@chiltonltd.co.nz.

Learn the story of Blue Smoke

Ruma Karaitiana will give a talk in Palmerston North to mark the 75th anniversary of the release of Blue Smoke.

The song was written by his father, Ruru Karaitiana, and sung by Pixie Williams. It became the first record wholly produced in New Zealand from composition to pressing.

Ruma Karaitiana will also talk about the 28th Māori Battalion in World War II.

He is a Rangitāne kaumātua and chairman of Rangitāne o Manawatū's commercial arm.

The talk will be held on Thursday, February 8, from 12pm-1pm at Central Library.

Donations to the Royal New Zealand Engineer Charitable Trust would be appreciated.

Pinkalicious Street Art Scooter Tour

Palmy Bid and Flamingo Scooters are running a free Pinkalicious Street Art Scooter Tour on Saturday, February 10.

Join the e-scooter tour to visit Palmy’s best street art and public sculptures. The first tour runs from 10.30am-12pm and the second from 2pm-3.30pm.

Register at palmybid.co.nz/events. The tour is for people aged 12 and above.

Kind-hearted volunteers sought

The Heart Foundation is looking for kind-hearted volunteers for its Big Heart Appeal street collection on February 23 and 24.

Volunteers are asked to give two hours of their time. The money collected will go to towards funding vital life-saving heart research.

To sign up, ring 0800 244 432 or visit heartfoundation.org.nz.