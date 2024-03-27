Richard Banks snr from Reefton competes in the New Zealand Coal Shovelling Championships in Palmerston North this month. Photo / Judith Lacy

OPINION

I’ll never forget the first time I was called a “hillbilly” and a “rural hick”. Not because I was offended, but because I was baffled.

Some years ago I was working in the Wellington CBD. At one meeting someone asked about weekend plans. I mentioned I was taking the kids to an A&P show which returned first a silent confusion, then a variety of rural-based jibes. I remained perplexed for some time.

To my mind, I was born and raised in Palmerston North - a city of 90,000. Hardly rural - at least by New Zealand standards.

But it seems more obvious to outsiders just how integrated our regional city is with our wider rural regions.

Over the past few weeks, we have had the New Zealand Rural Games in Palmerston North and the Central Districts Field Days in Feilding. International judges arrived in Feilding for the New Zealand Dairy Event. In June, Palmerston North will host E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit for the food and fibre sector.

Manawatū is the benefactor of the stabilising effect of a robust primary sector. We saw this best during Covid-19, when the Manawatū economy remained stable while other regions struggled more.

Many of the small to medium businesses in Palmerston North and the region are focused on the rural market. Whether they are tech, engineering, production or development, many products ultimately end up on a farm.

We also have significant rural businesses like FMG, Norwood and Fonterra’s Research and Development base headquartered in the city. The southern hemisphere’s largest stock saleyards are in Feilding.

Massey University was established as an agricultural college. We also have developing companies like Levno, which is now selling its on-farm products across the world.

The boundaries of the city and region are porous. Suburban Summerhill Drive, for example, is in the Rangitīkei electorate, rather than the Palmerston North electorate. Ashhurst and Bunnythorpe are just as much Palmerston North suburbs as Highbury or Milson, although they retain their distance and rural individuality. People travel into the city from Feilding, Aokautere, Rongotea, Shannon, Dannevirke and further each day to work.

But there is a strange relationship between Palmerston North and its surrounding regions, which is probably true of many regional cities. As the bigger player, I don’t think many understand just how much we benefit and are supported by our neighbours. In many ways we are indistinguishable from one another. Certainly the difference was not obvious to my Wellington colleagues.

And our local agricultural and rural sector should be noticed. It is innovative, efficient and forward-focused.

Ensol is a Palmerston North-based company that specialises in farm fuel tanks that hold an exhaust fluid that reduces the emissions in diesel-powered farm vehicles. Ensol general manager Shane Parlato says farmers were looking for innovation. The old-fashioned mentality of having no regard for emissions had become a dwindling 2 per cent of “anti-establishment” farmers.

Talking to any farmer or agricultural-connected business bears this truth. Farmers are desperate to use their land, seed and stock in the most efficient, resourceful and renewable way possible. This is what allows them to be successful season after season. So while I’m no hillbilly or hick, our city and region should bear recognition and appreciation for the vital role they play in driving innovation, sustainability, and economic stability, not just locally but on a global scale.

Stefan Speller is a Palmerston North governance board chairman, speaker and local government commentator.