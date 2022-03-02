Outgoing Te Manawa chief executive Andy Lowe with Felicity Frockaccino (left) and RubyDax. Photo / Supplied

Mandy Lowe was the first in her immediate family to go to university. She was a puppeteer on Sir Peter Jackson's Braindead and gained a trade certificate in automotive engineering in the early 1990s.

Mandy also spent nearly four years working and travelling around Europe.

That same human being has just finished nearly a decade as Te Manawa's chief executive. Twenty-two years ago Mandy become Andy.

Andy's trans journey is one he has only recently started sharing. He is conscious he is in a privileged position and his story could help other people but also understandably nervous and unsure how much to share.

He gives big ups to the Te Manawa board for hiring a trans person. "It was a huge risk to do that in those days."

Lowe was a project manager at Te Papa when he become Andy and in some ways approached the transition and surgeries as a project.

"I'm going to get this done so then this will happen. I will feel a lot better, I will feel more like me and that I can just get on and live my life and then I will just carry on doing all the things I was doing."

There wasn't angst but a feeling of sorting something out.

"I felt that my whole world fell into place a lot better after, things felt like they slotted in. It felt like the world wasn't so mixed up after that. I just knew who I was."

The Lowe family had a leathercraft business and then a saddlery in Petone. His father was, in a business sense, a man before his time. He was into emu farming, selling water filters and vitamin pills and invented a leather thonging machine, which produced long leather strips.

Born Mandy Lowe, Andy came to realise he needed not to be in a female body. Photo / Supplied

Growing up, Lowe didn't know where he fitted but also didn't know how to articulate this feeling or make sense of it until much later.

"When I was little the stereotypes were quite strong. You were either male or female, if you were male you were supposed to be interested in this stuff and if you were female you were supposed to be interested in this stuff."

Lowe came to realise he was more male than female and didn't want people to relate to him as a woman.

"I went away for a few months, sorted a few things out, and the funny thing is I was working on this exhibition called Body Odyssey at the time. I always see the irony and the humour."

When he returned to work he didn't want to talk about his transition. "I'd changed from one to the other," the then workaholic says. "I just got straight back into work and everyone had to shuffle around. They did an amazing job, they were really sensitive and supportive."

He recalls a friend saying "right, you are staying in the kapa haka group, you just have to go up the front now".

Lowe had anorexia from age 13 to about 21. His parents were breaking up and there was a lot of drama going on. He felt lost, didn't know who he was, or "which side of the fence"

he should be on. Lowe told Collective Intelligence founder Ian Harvey, in Harvey's Stuff That Matters Now podcast, he nearly ended up in hospital a couple of times and was an outpatient of the mental health unit at Wellington Hospital.

Struggling with his identity in his younger days, he also had issues with alcohol and drugs.

Lowe has a Bachelor of Arts from Victoria University of Wellington. He studied French, Spanish, German and drama. In 1983, he was Helena in Victoria's first outside Summer Shakespeare, A Midsummer Night's Dream with a punk rock theme. After university he travelled and worked in Europe for nearly four years, hitchhiking and riding a three-speed bike.

Being a female mechanic in early 1990s Wellington was not easy and at times he had to cope with screws in his sandwiches or finding a dead rat in the bottom of his toolbox. For a time Lowe ran a tyre shop in Johnsonville.

A friend was working in corporate theatre and Lowe helped them make props. He ended up making steel cable puppets for Braindead, a zombie movie his mother never wanted to watch.

He went on to work at Te Papa for 14 years then at Waikato Museum for four years.

Andy Lowe would encourage people to use all Te Manawa's spaces. "My office. The roof. The external walls. The dockway." Photo / Te Manawa

Lowe was brought up with the ethos of doing things that are useful and practical. "If you are going to do anything how useful is it going to be?" He applies this thinking to museums: how useful are they to their communities, how relevant are they in this Covid world?

Lowe is driven by bringing life, energy, animation and fire to spaces, not for one person or group but for all - museums without boundaries.

Class systems often still exist in museums with not enough Māori, multicultural and multigender people working in these spaces, he says. People can be uncomfortable or feel the spaces are not useful.

In the Stuff That Matters Now podcast, Lowe talks about how museums can change the world. People's minds can be blown away with things that happen in museums, not just the collections but interactions with people.

Lowe headlined the media release announcing his departure from Palmerston North "you are the museum". He did this because he believes it's the people who make it, the communities of Manawatū are the museum.

"Te Manawa whare are for everyone. A place where anything can happen. Dreams take shape here. This place is a stage, a permeable space, paradoxical and aspirational."

Lowe has only started to talk about his trans journey in past few years as he has come to realise he can't ignore that past and it is important for future generations to see anything is possible.

Speaking for himself and not on behalf of the Rainbow community, Lowe's advice for parents with a child who wants to transition is to just let them be. "They will continue to make the decisions that they feel are right for them, and just support them in whoever they are, take them as they are."

It is important for people to be able to identify as themselves and who they feel like. "People can move between and easily stay within, or go outside of, or be part of the non-binary system in terms of gender binaries. I love that."

Lowe says leaving Te Manawa was a hard decision but his new role as city arts manager at Wellington City Council is so exciting. He will be part of a new team driving Te Aho Tini 2030 - Wellington's new arts, culture and creativity strategy.

He turns 60 in October and will continue to serve on the Te Papa board.

Lowe says Te Manawa has a history of taking risks, pointing to Mina McKenzie. She worked at Manawatū Museum (the precursor to Te Manawa) for 20 years, 16 of them as director, and was the first Māori museum director in the country. Lowe says McKenzie was an incredible woman who influenced everyone in the museum world.

Palmerston North has a conservative undercurrent but there is also a willingness to jump up and do something different.

"Palmerston North is great and there is a huge amount of great people here. It's so cool to see so many different cultures and Rangitāne now being visible in the city and all the structures and everything that's happening."

He encourages people to take more risks.



"Challenging ourselves, keep asking who's not at the table, who is not here yet, who is not with us on this journey and what can we do that is going to be amazing for the whole country."

He hopes the new chief executive will be Rangitāne or Pasifika, a new migrant, LGBTI+ or drawn from other communities who will bring change.

Lowe's wife Aroha Lowe is Ngāti Maniapoto, Te Āti Awa, and Ngāti Ruanui. They have two sons Niwa, 12, and Tahu, 13. Andy has been learning te reo Māori for more than 20 years. He'd love it if speaking te reo was normal.

Ko ia kāhore nei i rapu, tē kitea.

He who does not seek will not find.