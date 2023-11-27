Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere about to enjoy a piece of spicy, salty pineapple at Kerala festivities.

OPINION

With the general election now behind us, I’d like to say a huge thank you to the people of Palmerston North for re-electing me as your MP for the next three years.

It’s an absolute privilege to represent the place I am very proud to call my home. Our city is vibrant, diverse and proud – home to around 130 cultures, with more than 90 languages spoken in our communities.

As New Zealand transitions to a new government, my focus remains on our community. I am proud of what I have achieved for Palmerston North during the past three years – including the building of more public homes, investment in lower North Island rail, and advocating for and securing big improvements to the Capital Connection and its services.

While I do have concerns about what a change in Government will mean for our community, I will continue to be a staunch advocate for the things that matter to those who live in Palmerston North.

It’s been really good to spend time here in Palmy over the past few weeks, and there has been plenty to keep me busy.

Our local Kerala association is so dynamic, and it was a joy to officially open their day of festivities at Terrace End School. It’s the first time I’ve been asked to open an event by demolishing some local fare – a piece of spicy, salty pineapple.

Armistice Day is a time to gather and remember, and this year’s ceremony in Te Marae o Hine was a lovely opportunity to commemorate the moment the guns fell silent more than 100 years ago.

I also attended the launch of Gopal Poudyel’s latest book, The Story Within the Story, which describes his journey as a newcomer to Palmy and how he has made this community his home.

I will continue to hold Palmy Pop-ups across our city, and remain visible, available and accessible for you to come and meet with me. Palmy Pop-ups are an opportunity for people to chat about an issue, ask a question, or just share your thoughts with me. I hold these regularly in suburbs around our city.

I’m here to help, so if you would like some assistance or to arrange a Palmy Pop-up appointment, please visit my office at 53 Queen St, or email Palmerston.North@parliament.govt.nz. I look forward to hearing from you.

Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.








