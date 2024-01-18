Palmerston North resident Patrick Bronte has spent 21 years travelling New Zealand to capture and preserve more than 500 audio and video interviews with returned servicemen and women. He has been honoured for services to military history.

Palmerston North resident Patrick Bronte has spent 21 years travelling New Zealand to capture and preserve more than 500 audio and video interviews with returned servicemen and women. He has been honoured for services to military history.

OPINION

The new year is here, and I hope you all had a safe and happy holiday season. Whatever you enjoyed doing over the festive period, I hope you managed to spend plenty of time with whānau, friends and loved ones.

Palmy has much to offer those who live in and visit our city, so I hope you also found some time to take in our beautiful bush walks and mountain biking tracks or spend some time meandering along our awa [river].

It was great to see four locals recognised with New Year Honours. Dr Johanna Wood has been recognised as a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her contribution to football governance.

Three Palmerston North residents were recognised as Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit – Patrick Bronte for services to military history, Naomi Manu for services to STEM education and Māori, and Pearl Naulder for services to education.

All four recipients are extremely deserving of this recognition, and my congratulations go to them all.

As always, I’m excited about getting out and spending time at events.

The Festival of Cultures World Food Craft and Music Fair is on February 24. Last year this was a fabulous day of food, performances and stalls celebrating the many cultures we are so fortunate to have in Palmerston North.

Our multicultural community is a huge asset and gives us all the opportunity to learn about and experience traditions, celebrations and festivals that are a big part of other cultures. The Festival of Cultures is a great day out for the whole family, and I hope to see many of you there.

It is also a great opportunity for me to chat with you about the things that matter to you. I’ll be available for discussions around local or national issues. If there is something that has been on your mind, you have an issue I might be able to help with, or you would like to share your ideas, please stop by for a chat.

My team is available to assist constituents at 53 Queen St between 9.30am and 4pm on weekdays. Alternatively, call 06 356 5958 or email palmerston.north@parliament.govt.nz. I look forward to hearing from you.

Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.