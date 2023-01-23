A kava ceremony was part of the welcome for 51 Fijians who have come to work at Anzco Foods. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

Happy New Year, and welcome to 2023! Christmas is a time of gathering and sharing one another’s company, so as we begin the year, I hope you have all enjoyed spending some quality time with your loved ones during the festive season.

As last year drew to a close I reflected on a productive year as MP for Palmerston North. Visiting education providers, Kāinga Ora housing developments that will better meet the diverse needs of those in our community, and hosting a number of MPs and ministers in Palmerston North were just a few of the highlights.

I’m looking forward to another good year in 2023, and I’m here to help all Palmerston North constituents. My Palmy Pop-ups have proved popular for locals to meet me, so it is my intention to continue holding them regularly. If you have an issue you would like some help with, or would like to share your ideas, please feel free to make an appointment.

The Albert Street Market is a great place to pick up your fresh fruit and vegetables or grab your Saturday-morning breakfast, and I enjoy meeting constituents from around the city when I am there on the second Saturday of each month. I love to chat with locals and hear about the issues that matter to you.

Recently I attended a barbecue lunch with our local Pakistani community, and a dinner and kava ceremony to welcome Fijian workers to our community.

Our diversity here in Palmerston North is a great quality of the city we all call home, and it was wonderful to spend time with those who are part of these communities.

Reach Roslyn’s Wacky Water Day, our iconic Festival of Cultures, and Explore Esplanade Day are all coming up over the next couple of months, and are great events to get involved in while enjoying the warmer weather. I will also have a pop-up at Festival of Cultures, so we look forward to seeing you there.

I hope to see many of you out and about enjoying our New Zealand summer and making the most of everything Palmy has to offer you and your family.

All the best for 2023!

– Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North