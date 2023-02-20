Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere cutting the ribbon at the opening of the Medical Assessment Planning Unit (Mapu) and Emergency Department Observation Area (EDOA) facility at Palmerston North Hospital.

OPINION:

They say a week is a long time in politics, and much can happen within that timeframe.

It was within that context that we smoothly transitioned from one Prime Minister to the next. I want to acknowledge the service of our former PM Jacinda Ardern whilst she was in the top job. Jacinda made many visits to our region, and I enjoyed showing her the fruits of our Government investment in projects like Papaioea Social Housing, the growth of local apprenticeships and developments for our local Defence Force at Linton.

It is also a pleasure to welcome our new Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins, to the role. I look forward to welcoming him to the city soon, to share with him the things that make our slice of paradise so special.

As part of PM Hipkins’ Cabinet reshuffle, I have taken on the role of Senior Whip of the Labour Party. I will continue to advocate for Palmerston North as your local MP, so there will be no change there. The role of chief whip will see me supporting our caucus and advancing the Government’s legislative agenda in a more direct way; something I am looking forward to.

I was pleased to open the new Medical Assessment Planning Unit (Mapu) and Emergency Department Observation Area (EDOA) at Palmerston North Hospital last week. These facilities will make a big difference in the emergency department, allowing staff to better manage the flow of people, and freeing up beds elsewhere within the hospital. They have been up and running for a few weeks now, improving the management of the emergency department for both patients and staff.

Our diversity here in Palmerston North is a great quality of the city we all call home, and it will be wonderful to celebrate this during the Festival of Cultures this weekend.

I’ll be holding a Palmy pop-up at Te Marae o Hine – The Square between 10am and 4pm during the festival this Saturday, February 25, and look forward to seeing many of you there. If you’d like to chat about an issue, have a question, or would just like to share your ideas, please stop by.