Thousands turned out for the Puanga Twilight Festival at Ahimate Reserve. Hopefully thousands of voters will also turn out for the local body elections. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

OPINION:

What a great turnout there was to the Puanga Twilight Festival to mark the country's first Matariki public holiday.

A city council co-production with Rangitāne, the atmosphere was fantastic despite the chilly temperatures, and the fireworks were spectacular.

It was also special the new Turitea lookout was completed in time for Matariki festivities.

Just above Urban Eels on the river's eastern bank, the two-tiered cantilevered tower commemorates a former Rangitāne pā lookout, adding to the growing list of attractions being developed along the shared riverside pathways.

These remind us the history of Te Papaiōea/Palmerston North goes back further than European settlement and that it's important and respectful to be aware of that wider heritage.

The partnership between the council and mana whenua Rangitāne along the extended length of the riverside park is something we can all embrace and take pride in.

The city is hosting the Local Government New Zealand Conference and Excellence Awards this month. Opening in the Conference & Function Centre on July 19, the high-profile future of local government-themed gathering and its 650 or so delegates then move to CET Arena for three days.

A forum for mayors, chief executives, councillors, senior council management, Government ministers and officials, and opposition spokespeople, the conference also attracts key players from the business sector and non-government agencies.

With divisions among councils over the merits and shape of the Government's proposed reforms including Three Waters, there will be plenty to learn, consider, discuss and debate.

Along the way, we'll get to showcase our city to an influential audience. Hosted trips for delegates will explore Te Āpiti and the Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū-Tararua highway development, as well as the proposed site of KiwiRail's intermodal freight hub, underlining the city's key role in the country's economy.

Along with visits to the Esplanade and Wildbase, Greenhaugh Gardens, Linton Military Camp, Food HQ and Fonterra's Global Research Centre, there'll be an e-transport tour that includes Ahimate Reserve, He Ara Kotahi bridge, Urban Eels and the Turitea Pā platform.

Delegates will also have opportunities to take in the heritage sites, murals and sculptures around the central city.

We are all looking forward to the boost the conference and its attendees will provide for the city profile and bring to local businesses.

July also starts the countdown to local government elections in October. Nominations are open between July 15 and August 12, with information about updating electoral roll details arriving in your letter box.

From July 15, campaigning will get under way in earnest with the postal vote opening on September 16 and closing on October 8.

With this month's LGNZ conference bringing the essential role local government plays in Kiwi life to the fore, it's important you engage with the three-month local body electoral process.

That's so you can have a considered say in the shape of your local and regional councils.

Local government has a more direct impact on the day-to-day life of residents than central government does, and it's disappointing so few seem to appreciate this.

Local government provides more than 50 per cent of the total services and amenities residents enjoy - but must do this on a limited 12 per cent of the combined national tax and rates take.

There are great advantages for any regional authority with a functional council and committed, competent councillors able to formulate responsible, cohesive, progressive policies and plans under these funding restrictions.

Please follow the campaigning, evaluate and rank your candidates and send in your well-informed choices before October 8.

This is my last Guardian column before then, and I hope just as thousands turned out at Matariki, voters will also turn out in their thousands to have their say before the polls close.

The city's future direction is in your hands.

• Grant Smith is the mayor of Palmerston North.