Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith: Historical deferment needs addressing

Replacing ageing infrastructure such as in Cook St, Palmerston North, is a vital role for local government. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

Infrastructure problems continue to plague councils around the country. Whether it's restrictions on freshwater use, drinking-water security, broken or blocked sewer lines, drainage or roading issues, infrastructure breakdowns have hit the headlines a lot lately.

Because most of us take our infrastructure for granted, we're usually not aware of its importance until a pipe bursts, or potholes open up in roadways.

Fortunately, Palmy has been spared major embarrassment since an ageing Ashhurst water main failed in 2018.

However, the council is all too aware that beneath the ground, there are pipes that have reached their use-by date, while we hope work now under way in Ashhurst, Bunnythorpe, Cook St and Ferguson St is in time to future proof older parts of the network.

Many of these maintenance and replacement issues are the carried-over result of historical deferment.

However, these infrastructure essentials underpin the four wellbeings - cultural, economic, environmental and social - that the council is charged to uphold, making them matters we simply can't shy away from.

Ensuring the city's three-waters foundations and transport corridors are proactively sustained and maintained is a core purpose of the council. In terms of resources, time and input - they are also big-ticket items.

Planning for the city's growth, the spiralling costs of construction and materials, climate change and environmental mitigation, as well as earthquake strengthening, have been factored into the 10-Year Plan projections.

These are the major considerations framing the city's 8 per cent rates increase. Yes, the rise in rates is higher than expected and much higher than we wanted, but this was an extraordinarily difficult plan to formulate given the uncertainties surrounding central government's proposed three-waters reform.

The 10-Year Plan shows the council's three-waters capital investment into new and renewals, transport and other built infrastructure – pathways, footpaths, channelling and kerbing - accounts for more than 80 per cent of its focus and expenses.

The remaining 20 per cent is reserved for undertaking people-oriented programmes and projects, several of which were suggested in the more than 700 public submissions the 10-Year Plan received.

As a council we were encouraged by the overall level of positive reception from submitters regarding our present direction and progress.

So, with this plan we have tried to strike a balance between the pressing needs of now – housing, infrastructure, facilities, sustainable growth - and requirements for the future.

Aimed to be a pragmatic, progressive and sustainable response to the evolving growth dynamic the city is exposed to, the council-approved 10-Year Plan returns from being audited on July 7.

As a council we want to deliver on, as well as advance, the small-city benefits, big-city ambition strategy established three years ago for our sustainable assets, services, amenities and liveability.

This has been a consuming task for the whole of council since October last year, and I'm satisfied with the consensus we have come to during what has been a defining period in the city's history.

• Grant Smith is the mayor of Palmerston North.