It is 25 years since the restored Regent on Broadway opened.

Tālofa lava.

It’s Samoan Language Week, and I want to acknowledge our Samoan community and the contribution all our Pasifika residents make to the city.

Imagine now - for a moment - Palmerston North without the Regent on Broadway.

Undoubtedly there would be other venues to accommodate touring and local shows, graduations, concerts, cultural and community celebrations.

None, though, would have the heritage, grandeur or versatility that makes this theatre such a standout - not just here, but nationally and internationally.

I get to visit other cities around the country, and our theatre is the envy of most other centres, including the metros.

However, Palmerston North minus the Regent on Broadway was almost a reality.

Thirty-odd years ago, serious consideration was given to demolishing the 1930 building, designed as a palatial 1500-seat cinema.

One of the largest theatres ever built in New Zealand, the investors showed huge faith in the potential of Palmerston North, which also attained city status in 1930 when the population surpassed 20,000.

By the 1980s, however, the old girl on Broadway needed serious renovation and refurbishment. Bulldozers and wrecking balls were warming up in the wings.

Thanks to the efforts of the Regent Action Group, with a $10 million buy-in from the city council of Mayor Paul Rieger in 1992, it was saved, and community fundraising got under way to make the theatre a viable proposition.

This mammoth effort brought in more than $1.7m.

With our population at the time about 75,000, this represented almost $23 from every man, woman and child, underlining the theatre’s significance and the pride and affection residents had for it.

The heritage venue reopened in May 1998 with much fanfare and two weeks of entertainment from a bevy of high-profile performers.

Last Saturday, it celebrated 25 years since 1998 with a world premiere matinee performance of locally written orchestral piece The Legend of Okatia.

This told the story of the mythical tree-spirit Okatia creating the Manawatū River by bashing a way through the mountain range on its journey to the sea.

Played by the Manawatū Sinfonia with support from the combined choir and Renaissance Singers, and incorporating taonga pūoro (traditional Māori instruments), the piece composed by UCOL Te Pūkenga music tutor Kane Parsons represented a combined community effort.

The collaboration was similar in spirit to that which saved the Regent more than a quarter of a century ago.

Involving Rangitāne, and with striking projected graphics from UCOL visual arts students, the performance was complemented by a colourfully-illustrated children’s book in English and te reo Māori.

This was an exceptional presentation, and we as an audience of more than 800 gave it a standing ovation.

It’s fantastic that while we not only have a wonderful theatre, there are so many talented people in our community willing and able to use it in such inspiring ways.

This is a big week for performing arts in Palmerston North.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet is packing in for Saturday’s Regent on Broadway performance of Romeo and Juliet.

The city’s other acclaimed venue, the Globe Theatre, is hosting the 56th Manawatū Jazz & Blues Festival.

The country’s second-longest-running jazz fest features Erna Ferry, the Nairobi Trio, the Rodger Fox Big Band, internationally-acclaimed pianist Michael Houstoun and Grammy Award-winner Bill Cunnliffe, along with the High School Jazz Competition.

This King’s Birthday weekend, select cafes and bars will host about 16 jazz combos, creating the flavour Feilding enjoyed during its Cafe Scene last weekend.

And don’t forget the Red Cross Book Sale!

I hope you have a happy, safe and entertaining three-day King’s Birthday break.

Manuia le vaiaso.

Grant Smith is the mayor of Palmerston North.