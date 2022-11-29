A drone view of Palmy's Christmas tree in The Square. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

It’s great our public Christmas celebrations are back on track after being kiboshed by Covid last year.

Festivities start on Saturday at 10am, with the Ashhurst Christmas parade and market returning after last year’s cancellation, and I’ll be pleased to make that part of my pre-Christmas rounds.

On Saturday evening at Te Marae o Hine – The Square, the Rodger Fox Big Band headlines our customary A Very Palmy Christmas family concert.

Joined by local performers, a children’s fashion and dance show and carol singers, there will of course be Santa, who’ll also be there for the Christmas tree lighting at 9pm.

He’ll be warming up for the city’s Santa Parade at 2pm on Sunday, again organised by the wonderful Kairanga Lions Club.

Back on Palmy streets after being at CET Arena last year, the parade assembles next to the Railway Reserve, drives down Church St, then goes around The Square and back via Main St to its start point.

Be aware that prior to both parades, streets will be cordoned off, so it will pay to plan your trip into town.

We bid 2022 farewell and welcome in 2023 at the family-friendly New Year’s Eve event at The Square on December 31.

The music and entertainment include a kids’ countdown at 9pm, along with a midnight countdown and fireworks display.

As for New Year events, we’ve plenty to look forward to.

The 140km UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) Gravel & Tar cycling classic, based at the Ashhurst Village Valley Centre, rides into the region on Saturday, January 21.

The following Saturday, January 28, Lunar New Year celebrations at The Square will welcome the Year of the Rabbit.

A few more dates for the 2023 diary — Waitangi Day with Rangitāne o Manawatū is on February 6, with Explore Esplanade Day the following Sunday, February 12.

The Festival of Cultures opens on Friday, February 24, with the traditional evening Lantern Parade around The Square.

Changing tack, I want to thank residents who made submissions on council proposals for a curfew on some suburban streets to restrict the nuisance, noise, and damage caused by street racers.

We received 296 of these with about two-thirds in support — 140 in full support, 55 in partial support, and 100 opposed.

Anyone wanting to speak to their submissions will have that opportunity early in the new year, with elected members then deciding whether to proceed with or modify the proposed bylaw change.

Thanks also for the feedback on our proposals for housing intensification, and the rezoning of Roxburgh Cres.

On Monday, I attended the blessing and opening for the council’s own Tamakuku Terrace subdivision off James Line in Kelvin Grove.

It’s been designed as a model of modern suburban design with community building in mind, and has sections of various sizes that are already selling well.

I’d also like residents to be aware of our new council committee structure for this term.

These committees include community, chaired by Cr Lorna Johnson; culture and sport, chaired by Cr Rachel Bowen; economic growth, chaired by Cr Leonie Hapeta; and sustainability, chaired by Cr Brent Barrett.

These focus on the “four wellbeings” of the Local Government Act and the council’s own strategic goals.

Strategy and finance (Cr Vaughan Dennison), Rangitāne o Manawatū — co-chaired by Wiremu Te Awe Awe and myself, and risk and assurance — chaired by independent chartered accountant Steve Armstrong, cover our other bases.

Thank you for your involvement, and best wishes for a happy, safe festive and holiday season, and a wonderful New Year.