Mayor Grant Smith with the Our Asks manifesto. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

OPINION

On the back of a magnificent first weekend of spring, it’s Uike Lea Faka-Tonga - Tongan Language Week.

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori – Māori Language Week starts on September 11, and Chinese Language Week from September 17.

It was a big sporting weekend, with the city hosting the country’s top high school rugby teams. My congratulations to Manukura for winning the New Zealand National Girls’ 1st XV Championship trophy at CET Arena on Sunday. Co-titleholders from last year, Manukura earned the title again by defeating Hamilton Girls’ High 30-0.

Palmerston North Boys’ High came third in the National Secondary School First XV Championship behind Southland Boys’ and Westlake Boys’ when they beat Tauranga Boys’ College 31–24 on the background at the Arena.

It’s pretty special to have two of our high school rugby teams with such high rankings.

Also at CET Arena, the Manawatū Cyclones trounced Tasman Women on Saturday, to maintain their undefeated Farah Palmer Cup Championship season. Unfortunately, the Tasman Makos did the same to the Manawatū Turbos in their away NPC game.

However, I must commend the Turbos for their two unexpected never-say-die wins over Northland and Auckland in the previous weeks. Here’s hoping the boys bounce back in their CET Arena home game against North Harbour this Sunday afternoon.

Later that day, as part of a home-ground double-header, the Cyclones will take on Northland Women in a championship decider. Come along in support from 2.35pm.

This week is also national Welcoming Week, which got under way at Te Manawa last Saturday with a pōwhiri for our recent arrivals.

This Friday the Manawatū Multicultural Council (MMC) celebrates the week with a potluck dinner in Youthspace on Coleman Pl. Established 30 years ago, MMC has played a pivotal role in helping migrants and former refugees feel at home in our big little international city.

In case you’ve missed the media hype, the hoardings and the policy promises, there is a general election next month. The council has prepared Our Asks – a city manifesto setting out commitments for local infrastructural projects and programmes we’d like the visiting roadshows of campaigning central government pollies to seriously consider.

Among them is the need for a heavy-traffic freight ring road that would complement the completed Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway, and the newly designated KiwiRail intermodal freight hub.

Palmerston North straddles three electorates: Palmerston North, Rangitīkei and Te Tai Hauāuru. In the recent past, this has resulted in there being as many as six electorate and list MPs from all sides of the House representing our interests in Parliament.

It’s a level of representation we think should bear more fruit as there has been little, if any, targeted Government investment for Manawatū in recent years. We want and need that to change!

The general election aside, there’s plenty else happening as we head for daylight saving on September 24.

There’s the DanceNZmade Interschool competition this weekend at the Regent on Broadway. On Monday, September 11, there’s 7 Days Live, and the NZ Symphony Orchestra the next day.

Coming up at the Globe there’s the Aotearoa Country Music Awards, followed by Don McGlashan.

From September 25 at Fly Palmy Arena there’s the Basketball NZ Secondary School Nationals, with more than 3000 players coming to town.

Happy spring!

Grant Smith is the mayor of Palmerston North.