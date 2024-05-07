One of the new bus stops and shelters in Featherston St, near Palmerston North Boys' High School. Photo / Judith Lacy

One of the new bus stops and shelters in Featherston St, near Palmerston North Boys' High School. Photo / Judith Lacy

OPINION

Featherston St changes unsafe

I live in North St and I walk up and down Featherston St for various reasons: exercise, grocery shopping at the supermarket, on the way to town.

I had a stroke two years ago so walking helps me. I thought the roadworks were going to improve safety. However, the new cycleway cuts through the middle of the footpath near the new bus stops and bus shelters, thus endangering anyone waiting for a bus or if they just happen to walk past.

I saw this in action last week with a cyclist going full tilt. Thank goodness nobody was standing there. The actual road has been narrowed as well, causing more traffic congestion especially with the design of the cycleway near the bus stops and near the intersection with Rangitīkei St. Unfortunately, I can’t see the benefits at this point.

Robin Dunn, Palmerston North

Praise for our editor

I don’t think the Manawatū Guardian would be worth reading if it wasn’t for the many and varied articles written by Judith Lacy.

Judith is consistently seen out and about in the community attending meetings, activities, art and theatre productions; and writing reports on all and sundry.

Obviously, there are a number of guest reports, but Judith seems to produce the lion’s share (including her amusing comments about her feline friend).

My congratulations to Judith for her dedication to keeping us all in touch with so many avenues of interest in the Palmy community.

Joyanne Morrison, Palmerston North