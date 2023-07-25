The collar badge embroidery Stuart Schwartz bought at a garage sale. The kea is within a wreath of red rose, shamrock and thistle. Photo / Judith Lacy

Palmerston North Kiwiana collector Stuart Schwartz couldn’t believe his eyes.

Then the questions - so many questions - started forming.

Schwartz was one of the first shoppers to arrive at the Heartland Lions garage sale at Palmerston North Bridge Club on June 24.

He spotted an embroidered cap badge and collar badge.

The two pieces are in black frames and on the back is written Hornchurch, England, 1918.

Hornchurch near London was the location of a convalescent hospital for wounded World War I servicemen.

Lions club members were unable to shed any light on how the pieces came to be in the garage sale.

Schwartz wants to find the name of the person who made them or the family the pieces descended in.

He was overwhelmed and pleased when he found them. “They are wonderful pieces of Kiwiana.”

The pieces are in good condition, but will need to be cleaned by a textile conservator and reframed with acid-free materials.

Schwartz has done a considerable amount of research into the possible origin of the pieces and the era they were made in.

“If these were done by soldiers they were done very well, they learned quickly.”

Some men were in hospital for a long time so could have picked up the ability to do such exquisite embroidery.

Alternatively, the pieces might have been done for soldiers.

The badges are from the 14th South Otago Company of the Otago Infantry Regiment.

Toitū Otago Settlers Museum told Schwartz it does not have any pieces like the ones he bought. He might donate them to the museum once he has learned more about their history.

Detail of one of the embroideries. The regiment's motto ake kia kaha means be forever strong. Photo / Judith Lacy

Embroidery, knitting, weaving and other handiworks were used as a rehabilitation therapy for soldiers.

Schwartz found a November 1916 Daily Sketch article that said the embroidery frame is not just a tool of leisure but a distraction from pain.

“The devices were wrought by the rough hands of fighting men - often maimed hands at that.”

The article said the first thing a man wants to work is his regimental crest.

Each framed piece of embroidery has this written on the back. Photo / Judith Lacy

If you know anything about the embroideries ring Stuart Schwartz on 027 355 4276 or email finearts@taylor-jensen.co.nz
















































