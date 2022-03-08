He Ara Kotahi Pathway is one of the many additions to Palmerston North's walking tracks. Photo / ManawatuNZ.co.nz

The number of steps is mindboggling, if they had kept a record. But what is more astonishing is how much city walking spots have changed for long-time members of the Palmerston North Joggers And Walkers Club.

The club turns 43 in June and like nearly everything in life has been affected by the pandemic.

Organiser Robyn McKey says membership has dropped from 45-50 to 35 due to Covid. To help boost numbers the club is holding a new members' day on Tuesday.

The club began as the Palmerston North Ladies Jogging Club catering for when jogging became popular among women. Half the young mums would go for a jog and the other half would run a creche for the children. They would then swap.

As society has changed so has the club. It has morphed into a walking club for older people with members currently aged from 65 to 91. Men are welcome though there are none at the moment.

McKey has been involved since the beginning. "Whether it's jogging or walking you're out there, aren't you?"

She says she was never good at sport at school and remembers coming up to a hurdle and freezing.

The walkers are non-competitive and there are medium and slow groups. "We just enjoy getting together for exercise, our health, and a bit of socialising.

Members walk for an hour and usually go to Massey University, Bledisloe Park, or along the shared pathways. Several times a year McKey organises for them to meet in other locations.

Members share a drink after the walk and there are occasional meals out.

Membership is $30 a year. Meet at Manawaroa Pavilion behind Cafe Esplanade 9.15am Tuesdays and Thursdays.

+ INFO For more information ring Robyn McKey on 354 9952.