If your fabric stash is looking low, Fabric-a-brac is the event for you. Photo / Babiche Martens

After a four-year hiatus, Fabric-a-brac returns to Palmerston North on August 19. It’s the ultimate event for upcyclers and lovers of vintage fabric and sewing-related items.

Fabric-a-brac pulls together businesses and home sewers to showcase a huge variety of vintage and modern treasures for crafters, quilters and sewers, says organiser and founder Josie Brennan.

More than 30 stallholders are bringing everything from vintage fabric, patterns and buttons, to modern fabric, books and even a sewing machine or two.

The event is about bringing together “fabric-a-holics” who have collected more fabric than they will ever be able to use, with others who want affordable, interesting quality fabrics and sewing accessories.

The on-site cafe sells tea, coffee and sweet treats, and there will be an area of donated fabric, all to raise money for Arohanui Hospice.

“It’s a lovely free event that is a great way to ensure sewing supplies are recycled and upcycled,” Brennan says. “It has a great vibe and we’re delighted that we can have that much fun and help hospice in the process.”

Brennan started Fabric-a-brac in Wellington in 2009, after her mother went into a rest home.

“I looked around and realised she had more fabric than I was ever going to be able to use. I thought, if I am in this position, there are probably other people too.”

Brennan now lives in Palmerston North.

There have been Fabric-a-brac events held since then in Auckland, Blenheim, Wellington, Taranaki, Palmerston North and even Adelaide and Sydney. The initiative has raised about $100,000 for palliative care and helped sewing and fabric items find a new home.

For more information visit fabricabrac.co.nz.

The Details

What: Fabric-a-brac

When: Saturday, August 19, 10am–1pm

Where: Crossroads Hall, cnr Church and Cook Sts

Entry: Free