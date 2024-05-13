Palmerston North Deputy Mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb says intercultural competence is an invaluable asset in our interconnected world. Photo / Kevin Bills Media

Recently, I had the opportunity to collaborate with representatives from five Palmerston North schools, all of which have a successful track record of hosting international students.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, which notably reduced the number of international students coming to Aotearoa New Zealand, there are encouraging signs of resurgence.

Palmerston North, with all the positive things it has to offer, continues to be a preferred destination for a diverse range of international students, from primary to tertiary levels.

The exchange programmes offered by these schools are impressive, providing a plethora of benefits that extend beyond the classroom. Immersion in varied cultural settings cultivates adaptability in thought and enhances problem-solving capabilities. Engaging with individuals from different walks of life enriches empathy and bolsters communication skills.

Both the hosted students and their Palmy peers acquire a broader understanding of global issues and cultural nuances. Crucially, such exchanges highlight intercultural competence - an invaluable asset in our interconnected world. Above all, the enduring friendships formed and the realisation of our shared humanity stand out as the most profound impacts.

The five schools, along with many others in our city and the region, are committed to delivering exemplary education and pastoral care, not only to all their students but also to their international counterparts. The educational community is cognisant of the numerous advantages - social, cultural, and economic - that international students bring to our nation and city.

It is noteworthy that international education has historically been a robust pillar of New Zealand’s economy, contributing an impressive $5.1 billion in 2018, as reported by Education New Zealand, ranking it as the country’s fourth-largest export sector at the time.

The economic benefit to our local schools enables them to purchase resources that can be shared by all students in their school community, it bolsters the operational grant that is challenged with meeting day-to-day expenses, and enables schools the opportunity to better resource themselves to enhance the educational experience and outcomes for students, staff and families. Education should be seen as an investment in so many ways, however we are yet to fully realise this.

Palmerston North is already known for educational excellence, spanning the spectrum from early childhood to tertiary education. This positions us to further elevate our city’s standing as a premier hub for educational and cultural exchange.

Although this is but one arm of education within our city, it does highlight that our schools work collaboratively and co-operatively; let’s celebrate their achievements which are often overlooked in the scheme of things. Let’s not underestimate the advantages and opportunities of working together and with each other.

If you would like to find out more, email debi.marshall-lobb@pncc.govt.nz.

Debi Marshall-Lobb is the deputy mayor of Palmerston North.