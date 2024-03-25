Brent Barrett, pictured at a clean-up of Te Kawau Stream this month, says our future will be shaped by the actions we take today.

OPINION

Action is where it’s at. Fortunately, we’re a city brimming with can-do people and a wealth of action opportunities.

Showing our urban streams some love is a personal favourite. On March 16, I joined Palmy’s Plastic Pollution Challenge cleaning up a stretch of Te Kawau Stream near Takaro Park. Hosted by Environment Network Manawatū, it was good fun in the sun. We found polluting rubbish of all sorts, from bits of plastic to a massive tractor tyre. All sent to recycling and landfill, rather than polluting our rivers and ocean.

Wonderfully, there’s a similar project cleaning up Palmerston North parks and public spaces. Dubbed A Cleaner Palmy on Facebook, it’s a prime example of action-oriented people getting it done. On Sunday, in less than an hour more than 60kg of waste was picked up along the edges of The Warehouse carpark and adjacent streets. I found it really easy to get involved, and enjoyed the infectious enthusiasm. This group has already been active in places such as Memorial Park, Railway Station and Vautier Park with more planned. A great example of positive people making our city a better place.

This month, I invested a day at the inspiring 2 Walk and Cycle conference in Wellington. So many amazing action-oriented people in one place! There’s so much happening to get more people active on bikes and walking right across the motu, in places large like Auckland and small like Cambridge and Alexandra. A great mix of community bike events, bike repair and recycle, and people advocating for better transport networks. Led by the good folks at Living Streets Aotearoa and Cycle Action Network, it was a brilliant day celebrating community-led progress.

Advocacy is a powerful action. It’s as simple as taking a moment to say what matters to you. It is a cathartic and effective action. And as a city councillor, I assure you attention is paid to what we hear from people, and it helps shape decisions. Have a go! Try using half an hour each month to jot down your views and send them away to your MP, city and regional councillors. And do ask for a personal response.

Speaking up often benefits from a collective effort. Actions like petitions, strikes, marches and protests are great ways to express your views on what matters most, in ways that harness the power of working together. I’d encourage you to take this approach on the issues that matter most to you.

As always, there’s opportunity for advocacy and action on big issues. Top of my list is a newly proposed law called Fast Track Approvals that aims to put decision-making powers for all major projects in the hands of just three government ministers. It’s massively risky to hand that much power to three politicians. I’ll be taking action against this proposed law, and encourage you to do the same.

There are many great examples of everyday actions by everyday people that are making a huge difference locally. Many people are making community action a priority, which is greatly appreciated. And there’s always room for more, perhaps that’s you?

The world we’ve inherited is the sum of actions taken over many years. Our future will be shaped by actions we take today. Taking action by getting involved in the community protecting nature is hugely empowering, energising, and is great fun. You’ll make new friends along the way, and you’ll be making a difference. Looking forward to seeing you out there.

Brent Barrett is an environmental advocate, Green city councillor and scientist. The views expressed here are his own.