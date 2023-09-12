Menzshed Manawatū members (from left) David Chapple, Brian Rickard and Sandy Anderson sit on one of the new benches with Palmerston North Horticultural Society president Kevin Stafford. Photo / Judith Lacy

Menzshed Manawatū members (from left) David Chapple, Brian Rickard and Sandy Anderson sit on one of the new benches with Palmerston North Horticultural Society president Kevin Stafford. Photo / Judith Lacy

The magnolias are in fine bloom, Wisteria Lane is getting ready to do its thing, and five benches have arrived in the grounds of Caccia Birch House.

The wooden benches are not a gift from nature, but from two Palmerston North organisations.

The materials were donated by Palmerston North Horticultural Society to mark its 100th anniversary and the benches were made by Menzshed Manawatū members.

Society president Kevin Stafford says the benches make Caccia Birch more welcoming for older people and allow visitors to appreciate the beautiful public garden even more.

Menzshed members have also repaired a table and chairs which are now on display in the coach house.

Member Brian Rickard says it has about 60 members, so there are a wide range of skills to draw on.

Members do a range of voluntary projects for the community, including making flower presses for schools.

A big part of Menzshed is socialising and telling stories, he says.

The horticultural society is a group of gardening enthusiasts who enjoy sharing knowledge, discussing and solving gardening problems.

It has more than 100 members and meets on the second Wednesday of the month at the Community Leisure Centre at 7.30pm.

One of the new benches is in the arbor at Caccia Birch House. Photo / Judith Lacy

The grounds of Caccia Birch are open to the public, except during private functions.

The hornbeam hedge between the house and coach house has been lowered to provide better views, while the bamboo obscuring views of Hokowhitu Lagoon will be cleared.

Staff are putting together a plan of notable trees and the flowering seasons for particular plants.

Caccia Birch House is recognised by Heritage New Zealand as a Category 1 historic place, which signifies places of special or outstanding historical or cultural significance.







