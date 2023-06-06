Mack Zabelin, 7, has a go at Hī Ika watched by his mother, Palmerston North city councillor Kaydee Zabelin, and Barracuda directors Finn Wetherall (left), Jamie Williams and Devron Vickery. Photo / Judith Lacy

Something fishy is happening at Freyberg High School in Palmerston North.

Three business studies students are spending a lot of time with fishing rods at kindergartens.

Barracuda is a Young Enterprise Scheme company that has developed a wooden Go Fish Hī Ika puzzle. There are English and te reo Māori versions.

Children use a mini fishing rod to lift and replace the different coloured and shaped fish.

Devron Vickery says Barracuda wants to embrace New Zealand culture and there are not enough te reo Māori early childhood games.

They trialled a prototype at a kindergarten.

Finn Wetherall says colours and shapes are part of everyday life and the puzzle develops colour and shape recognition.

The Barracuda directors want te reo Māori taught to tamariki at a young age, Finn says.

He likens the puzzle to playing sport or video games; at first, you suck so you go away and have a think, then have another go and are better.

Jamie Williams says they are now thinking about developing Snap in te reo Māori.

Devron, Finn and Jamie are all 16 and in Year 12.

The te reo Māori version of Go Fish.

The bilingual developmental puzzle is suitable for ages 2 to 8 and also teaches word recognition, hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills.

The puzzle is manufactured in Dannevirke and can be ordered at barracudabros.com or from markets around Palmerston North.

