The Brazen Hussies performing at a Palmerston North City Council event on October 1, 1998. The image features in the Palmerston North Heritage Trust 2024 calendar. Photo / Manawatū Heritage

January 2025 might seem a way off but if you buy the Palmerston North Heritage Trust’s 2024 calendar a bonus photo awaits you.

Gracing the first month of 2025 are the Brazen Hussies performing in 1998.

The calendar was launched at Palmerston North Central Library last Friday. The 2024 theme is Manawatū’s music makers.

Linda Leach shared some of the history of the feminist community choir.

The Brazen Hussies were founded by Nicola Armstrong in 1991 and their first performance was outside the old Palmerston North Post Office for International Women’s Day.

Their focus has consistently been on social, environmental and political issues, Leach said.

They have targeted subjects such as the Employment Contracts Act, benefit cuts, women’s health, and Don Brash’s Ōrewa speech on race relations.

Their songs are often parodies of well-known songs and they have performed in every Palmerston North May Day Concert.

Song titles include Share the Wealth, Only the Market is Free, and What Shall We Do with the Politicians.

They joke that, as members are getting older, they could now be called the Brazen Hags or the Brazen Crones, Leach said.

The February image celebrates alternative music in Palmerston North. We learn Gordon the Dinosaur, Masskeradio’s mascot, once stood for Parliament - unsuccessfully the caption adds.

Heritage trust chairwoman Margaret Tennant says the role of the calendar is educational as much as anything, and it often generates more information for the library on the images featured each year.

The first calendar was for 2010 and had the theme of Palmerston North on parade. Other themes have included childhood, transport, heritage buildings in brick, school days, and earning a crust.

The 2024 calendar costs $12 and can be purchased from level two of Central Library - cash only. If you cannot get to the library and prefer to pay online ring the library on 06 351 4100 to make arrangements, or email matennant@xtra.co.nz.



