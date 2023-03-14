Hardcore band Deadset are celebrating 10 years with a festival next week.

A two-day festival in Palmerston North next week celebrates 10 years of city band Deadset.

Deadfest features 12 metal and rock bands from around New Zealand to recognise the band, which brings together a mix of hardcore and metal with groovy riffs. Ryan Cooksley is on vocals, Tony Blenkiron and Steven Usmaron are on guitar, Wayd Larsen on bass, and the drummer is Andrew Howard.

They have released one EP, Pigsloth, and a single Black Dog that was picked up by Hardcore Worldwide, a YouTube channel with more than 460,000 subscribers. The song is a tribute to anyone who has suffered depression.

During the past 10 years the band have concentrated on performing live and building up a good following. They are working on their first full-length album.

March 24’s show Night of the Dead features Deadset, with Leave the Dead from Hamilton, Dead Empire from Tauranga, and Are You Dead Yet from Auckland.

Ryan Cooksley, Deadset vocalist, brings the thunder to the Palmy band.

Saturday’s show Not Dead Yet will also be headlined by Deadset. Also on the playlist are Palmy bands Government Pest and Skitz Hydro, Tauranga’s Dead Empire, rural Manawatū band Half Eaten Horse, Napier’s Gunt, Hasting’s Gray’s Road, and from Wellington Captured Kings, Despise the Offended and Total Violation.

Heavy groovers Government Pest are Kristov Raven – vocals/guitar, Murray Shaw - bass/vocals, and Max Guy - drums. They have released two albums, 2016′s self-titled and 2019′s Disengage. They are working on their third album.

Skitz Hydro recently completed their first Australian tour and released their single Chariot this month.

The Details

What: Deadfest

When: March 24, 6.30pm; March 25, 1.30pm

Where: The Castle 789

Tickets: At the door







