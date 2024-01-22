Stiffany Adanza, her husband Johanne Valiente (left) and their daughter Allie have found plenty to do in Palmerston North.

“I’m glad Palmy gets to keep you.”

So said IPU New Zealand public relations and communications officer Ralph Sheppard when I told him we were staying in Palmerston North after I completed my Master of Contemporary International Studies.

Some of my fellow Filipino classmates are making a name for themselves in other parts of the country, like Nash Prado, who is in Wellington working for the Department of Conservation, contributing to the preservation of New Zealand’s ecosystem.

Naty Lumapas is a site supervisor in Rotorua, and Melvin Perez is a senior process engineer for an Auckland design firm.

I have been fortunate to have been offered a permanent position as a support adviser for Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March. This hybrid position allows me to work from home most of the week, allowing our family to stay in beloved Palmerston North.

We have been here since November 2022, and if you ask our daughter Allie what she loves about the city, she would answer, “Everything!”.

I volunteer at the New Zealand Rugby Museum, learning about a completely new sport. My first shift for 2024 had me welcoming almost 40 guests! I also volunteer as a home-based English tutor for English Language Partners, where every teaching day is an experience rich in understanding and embracing other cultures.

Allie, 8, has been busy as well. She learned to ride a scooter, and on fine days, I walk while she scooters to school. She has weekly swimming lessons at the Lido Aquatic Centre and acro lessons at DanceWorks Studios. She has completed a 3km cross-country race and performed at the Regent on Broadway three times in a year.

Our family has also been welcomed to New Life Church on Featherston St. We have connected with many Palmy residents, especially fellow Filipinos, who have been a great source of spiritual strength, encouragement and friendship.

Every so often, the three of us go to a movie or dinner at our favourite restaurants along Main St or Broadway Ave or visit playgrounds and parks, especially Victoria Esplanade. On my husband Johanne Valiente’s days off, we usually go supermarket hopping, because we already know what’s cheap in what store. There is, of course, the mandatory visit to Asian and Filipino shops.

Last November, we went to Missoula Day in The Square to mark our first anniversary in New Zealand. It was nostalgic and fun, especially because one of our friends joined the hotdog eating contest this time.

Migrant Stiffany Adanza on highs and lows

In December, I was asked to deliver a speech at my graduation. I was able to thank my husband and daughter for supporting me in this journey, uprooting ourselves from our homeland and Quezon City to chase my dreams.

Not all is fun and easy, though. The most stressful part for my husband and I was converting our international driver’s licences. He is a better driver than I am, so he took fewer tries to get his full licence. I passed the practical test on my third try. Still, I appreciate and respect the importance of knowing the rules and being able to drive safely, and it is a valuable lesson in rising above one’s nerves and not giving up.

For my master’s degree, I researched the socio-economic factors Filipino migrants in New Zealand consider when travelling domestically. Filipinos who are settled tend to travel domestically with confidence, as it is a part of acculturation. My research also highlighted peculiar characteristics of Filipino culture, such as the importance of sharing a lot of food. We prefer accommodation with cooking facilities. Filipina (women) have also become more confident and tend to take the lead when making travel plans, including the budget.

Upon arriving here, I was asked, “Why are you choosing to stay in Palmy? You have never seen the rest of New Zealand?” Since we arrived, we have been to Auckland, Rotorua, Tokoroa, Hamilton, Taupō, Wellington and Levin. We haven’t seen all of New Zealand, but anywhere we go, we always find comfort in knowing we will be going home to Palmy.







