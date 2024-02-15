Palmerston North Girls' High School head girl Lucy McLean is excited to make the most of her final year at school. Photo / Peter McDermott

Palmerston North Girls' High School head girl Lucy McLean is excited to make the most of her final year at school. Photo / Peter McDermott

Lucy McLean is the head girl at Palmerston North Girls’ High School for 2024.

The 17-year-old is studying calculus, chemistry, economics, history and physics.

She values communication as a leader. “I think that it is important to be able to lead and provide a pathway for others to follow, but equally to listen to others’ ideas and contributions.”

Lucy strives for everyone to feel included and involved.

Her advice to new students is that time flies by at high school. “Make the most of opportunities within and outside of school – getting involved allows you to meet new people and try new experiences.” The school’s motto is semper sursum – ever upwards. This encourages students to maintain a positive mindset and keep striving to the best of their ability.

Lucy likes economics because it directly applies to happenings in the real world and maths for the problem-solving skills it requires.

She is excited to make the most of her final year at school, engaging with as many of her friends, classmates, teachers, staff and the wider school community as possible.

Lucy competes in triathlon and cross-country running and plays hockey for Girls’ High. Last July, she represented New Zealand in Hamburg, Germany, at the World Triathlon Sprint Distance Age Group Champs.

As a child, Lucy was handy at constructing Lego and trainsets and being creative in the kitchen.

If Lucy had $10 million to invest in Manawatū, she would further develop the region’s natural, outdoor and sporting facilities. This would include enhancing the Hokowhitu Lagoon so it could be used for other water activities, She is passionate about having an active community.

Lucy says it would be great to make further use of Manawatū's wonderful open spaces allowing for an even more social, active and vibrant region.











