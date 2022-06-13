Palmerston North Floral Art Club members Alison Jefferies (left) and Kathryn Simmonds are two of the club's Floral Art Society of New Zealand diary award winners. Photo / Judith Lacy

Since starting floral art, Kathryn Simmonds looks at the world with new eyes.

And it is with those new eyes she created the arrangement Stars of Wonder, which won the Celebration Award-Heather Hammond Trophy in the Floral Art Society of New Zealand 2023 Diary Awards.

It was one of five diary awards Palmerston North Floral Art Club members won this year. Given there are only nine awards, that is some feat. Last year, the club won just one of the nine with Joyce Warnock taking home the traditional award.

This year the Traditional Award-Margaret Ashley Trophy went to Palmerston North member Robyn Higgins for her entry Romantic Roses.

Alison Jefferies has never won a diary award before, but this year received the Premier Design Award-FASNZ Rose Bowl for The Great Gatsby.

Jefferies partly attributes Palmerston North's success this year to the photos being taken by her husband and Manawatū Camera Club member Jim Jefferies. It was very much a matter of teamwork - good design and good photography.

Jefferies says her style is halfway between contemporary and traditional. Her mother, Edna, was a keen floral artist but Jefferies chose not to go near it for a long time. She has always been keen on gardening and appreciative of nature's colours. Edna was interested in tones and shades and never talked about yellow but lemon or chartreuse.

Jefferies joined the club about 10 years ago and says floral art gives her a tremendous amount of satisfaction and not much frustration.

Her mother would get her father to stop the car so she could collect teasels to use in arrangements. "Everyone would get bored except my mother, and now I do it myself."

Jefferies' winning design captures the roaring twenties and, fittingly, includes a photo of her mother.

Simmonds says floral art is in her bones, with her grandmother and mother keen designers, and she always intended to do it. She went along one afternoon to the Palmerston North club, walked in the door and thought everyone was friendly, sat down and enjoyed the demonstration, and decided she had found what she had been looking for.

That was about six years ago. The club has great tutors who are encouraging of new members. The workshops are a great way to meet and make friends and the topics are linked to upcoming show benches (club competitions).

The contemporary floral art she leans towards is quite different to the style her mother loves.

"Sometimes she is quite horrified at some of my creations because what she was taught was very much traditional-style floral art."

Simmonds especially loves sculpture and thinks that is why she is more drawn to contemporary design that allows her to celebrate space within and around form.

"When I started floral art I saw the world with new eyes." She suddenly started noticing bare trees, seed pods, and berries.

Most of the club members, if not all of them, are keen gardeners and source their material from their own gardens, friends' gardens, or roadside foraging done mindfully.

Simmonds and Jefferies have each done two units towards a Floral Art Society of NZ diploma - plant knowledge and design. "The design unit just gave me creative wings, I love that," Simmonds says.

The club is the biggest in New Zealand with about 85 members. Simmonds says it is a strong club that is continuing to grow.

The national society received 266 entries for the 2023 Diary Awards. The five judges assessed design, plant material, cropping, colour, light, shadow and variety.

Mary-Anne Drury won the Best Use of Colour Award-Lorraine McMillan Trophy for Sitting Pretty.

Fellow Palmerston North club member Trish Bates won the Period Design Award-Margaret Wilkin Trophy for Tussie Mussie.

Simmonds also received a diary acceptance, as did Linda Welch, Christine Ford, Debra Rigg, and Eileen Tither. They don't know which of their designs was accepted for publication because they have to wait until the diary is out.

The diary photographs cannot be published anywhere except on the society's digital platforms until the diary is published. You can view them at fasnz.org.nz/news.

• For more information on the Palmerston North club go to its Facebook page.