Palmerston North Esplanade Scenic Railway volunteer driver Colin Dyer never gets tired of driving the beloved train. Photo / Judith Lacy

Hello. $3 please. All aboard. Toot toot. Cue squeals of delight.

If any part of this sequence appeals, Palmerston North Esplanade Scenic Railway wants you to head to its volunteer open day on Saturday.

Committee member Colin Dyer says the society is looking for more volunteer cashiers, guards, drivers and maintenance crew.

The miniature train runs 1-4pm on weekends and public holidays and during school holidays. The society also does special excursions for schools, retirement villages and weddings.

The 2.2km route through native bush at Victoria Esplanade takes about 20 minutes to complete. There are two stations - Victoria (behind the Lido Aquatic Centre) and the playground, plus a request stop at the back of Cafe Esplanade.

The society has about 60 volunteers and eight to 10 people are required to operate the train each time.

Dyer says he never gets sick of driving the train and enjoys seeing passengers’ faces lit up. “It’s not just the kids, it’s the grandparents too.”

One day two adults were looking around and said they didn’t have kids with them so couldn’t go on the train. The volunteers reassured them that didn’t matter.

There is much banter and humour among the volunteers as well as social occasions, Dyer says. “We call this the happy place.”

People can volunteer for as little as one duty a month.

Palmerston North Esplanade Scenic Railway volunteers Stu Ingram (left), David Monro, Barb Ingram and Colin Dyer. Photo / Judith Lacy

Barb and Stu Ingram have been volunteers for 12 years, Barb as a cashier and Stu as a driver.

Barb says when her husband started volunteering she felt like a train widow so she decided to join him.

She is now one of the people who train the cashiers while Stu is a driver and a driver trainer. People wanting to learn to be a driver must first serve as a guard and they need to digest a 25-page manual. They also need a car driver’s licence.

The train carries about 70,000 passengers a year, not just from Manawatū but Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Wellington plus overseas.

Barb says visitors comment they have been to miniature railways around the country but the Esplanade is the best. It’s a pretty route covering a good distance.

The volunteer open day runs 9am-midday at Victoria Station behind the Lido Aquatic Centre. Visitors can explore the extensive workshop, have a ride on the train and talk to volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering but cannot make the open day, email esplanadetrain@gmail.com.

Judith Lacy has been the editor of the Manawatū Guardian since December 2020. She graduated from journalism school in 2001 and this is her second role editing a community paper.







