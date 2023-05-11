Dr Claire Flemmer and Dr Rory Flemmer have dedicated 37 years to developing a revolutionary wheelchair. Photo / David Wiltshire

Palmerston North engineers Dr Claire Flemmer and Dr Rory Flemmer worked for nearly four decades to produce a wheelchair to enhance the lives of 1 per cent of the world’s population.

The design of the revolutionary wheelchair, now called OctalWheels, went through 23 prototypes and 37 years of research and development to become a world first in providing users a way to increase their daily activity.

With innovative handles and three gears for the speed to keep up with an able-bodied runner, OctalWheels is removing the barriers preventing wheelchair users from participating in regular life.

Claire is a senior lecturer in building technology at Massey University with nearly 40 years of experience in industrial robotics and automation. She says all these years of work can solve part of the problem faced by wheelchair users.

“Wheelchair users need to exercise the same as able-bodied people do, but it’s often harder. Less than 15 per cent of wheelchair users get enough to benefit their health and then you’ve got to consider their mental health. Getting out can be too difficult, which can make their world so much smaller. OctalWheels is designed to be their own gym and remove those obstacles for a more accessible life,” she says.

“The issue with a standard wheelchair is only a quarter of the stroke pushes you along – the rest is jerking your arm back to get ready for the next stroke. The faster you go, the more jerking you do with less propulsion. It’s difficult to go fast and get exercise unless you are a dedicated athlete and it can also cause damage to the users’ shoulders over time.

“The heart of our invention is that the chair captures the forward push to go forward and captures the backward pull to also go forward, creating twice the power. The user’s hand never lets go so all their effort goes into propulsion, with no flailing at any speed.”

OctalWheel chairs have handles that fold out while in fast mode to avoid users having to rely on a pushrim that can get cold, wet or dirty when used outdoors. The chair can be switched from an outdoor chair back into a standard indoor chair.

The chair has also been designed to neutralise cross-slope of the path, a necessary feature as many pathways allow for rainwater run-off. Traditionally, users would have to push harder on one wheel than the other to remain straight, but OctalWheels has an autopilot device that controls the movement.

Claire and Rory Flemmer in their Palmerston North garage in 2021. Photo / Judith Lacy

Claire says a lot of the feedback they’ve received in market research has been about wheelchair users wanting to get out and about, as well as getting exercise.

“OctalWheels users have said they are able to go more places where standard wheelchairs would struggle and they can keep up with friends and family. OctalWheels goes three times faster than a standard wheelchair, so rather than having someone push them or going slowly, we’ve had people excited they can go for a real walk alongside a companion.”

The success of OctalWheels has been a story of persistence, starting in 1986 when the Flemmers were two young academics in New Mexico, United States, and were inspired to make a change after witnessing a woman struggle to get up a ramp in her wheelchair.

By the time they arrived at Massey in 2005, they were on their 10th prototype. The design underwent extensive research, with many students involved in the development. In 2018, Rory left Massey where he was teaching mechatronics courses to devote himself fulltime to OctalWheels, then known as Ezy-wheels.

Rory says it would’ve been impossible to get to this point without external support and having a high level of confidence and optimism.

“It’s no simple thing to propose to build a better wheelchair than anyone in the world has over the last 120 years. If you’re undertaking a world-changing project, you’ve got to have faith and believe the effort is going to succeed.

“With every pushback, we had to remember that people actually needed this product. We have robust souls, but we also had help to keep us going. Massey provided a wonderful, supportive environment for research and Callaghan Innovation gave us two grants, without which we would be years behind where we are now.”

OctalWheels is now on the market.

A video showcasing the chair’s design can be watched here.



