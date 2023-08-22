Debi Marshall-Lobb says she has gained a greater appreciation of the significant role the council plays in leading the positive development of the city. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

OPINION

It has been almost a year since I began my first term as a Palmerston North city councillor. The question I get asked the most is “what is it like on council?”.

In all honesty, it has been an eye-opening experience. I have gained a greater appreciation of the significant role the council plays in leading the positive development of our city. And I am impressed by the many people, varied organisations and businesses that contribute positively to the vibrancy of our communities.

In my role on council, I am fortunate to meet many people through activities or events where their work is explained or showcased. The contribution of people in Palmerston North, their motivation, enthusiasm and generosity, is admirable. All councillors, especially the mayor, are invited to support individuals, groups, businesses and organisations on a daily basis. We see first-hand the creativity, generosity and impressive work of Palmerstonians of all ages and backgrounds.

Of the many events and functions that I attend, the citizenship ceremony to celebrate and welcome our new citizens to Palmerston North is particularly special. Recently, a friend and work colleague told me she had just been granted New Zealand citizenship. Her excitement was palpable and meant that she would at last be able to call Aotearoa New Zealand home. In her words, she would “no longer be stateless”.

Many of our new citizens have left their homelands under challenging circumstances and, because of their struggles, make the most of every opportunity to contribute to our city and country.

Many global issues affect us locally. In spite of these issues, the council is committed to continuing to provide quality services and enhancing the city’s infrastructure. Our council strives to promote economic growth and job creation; policies that promote environmental sustainability and protect biodiversity.

Palmerston North is on the move. All good things remain secure but we will continue to move forward to improve our city in every way.

This Saturday, the Manawatū-Horowhenua Pae Taiohi Secondary Schools’ Kapa Haka competition will be held at Fly Palmy Arena. This important cultural festival showcases the amazing talent and skill of youth in our region.

The commitment to learn waiata, to contribute to the team, to strive for excellence and to promote Māori culture not only prepares these young people for the competition but it goes further than that. It assists with their formation as people who contribute, care and positively participate in our community.

Kia kore e mutu te mihi ki a koutou katoa. Many thanks to all those involved in Pae Taiohi.

Debi Marshall-Lobb is the Deputy Mayor of Palmerston North.