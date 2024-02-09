Kane Parsons has received $6500 from the Creative Communities Scheme for a children’s book about taniwha Whaingaimokopuna.

The Palmerston North Creative Communities Scheme is back for a second round of funding for 2023-24.

Applications close on February 26.

The Creative Communities Scheme is a partnership between Palmerston North City Council and Creative New Zealand to fund local arts projects.

The total funding pool for 2023-24 is $111,045, made up of a $36,093 council contribution, $68,220 from Creative NZ and $6732 carried forward from last year.

For this round, $68,757 is available.

Culture and Sport Committee chairwoman Rachel Bowen says the funding empowers creativity and invests in both individual artists and the community.

“Each year as a community we continue to benefit from what is produced from these projects. It’s great to see people reconnecting with their culture, heritage or love for the arts. The benefit also lies in watching so many individuals flourish and the encouragement it gives them to keep pursuing their goals.”

Projects that will be delivered within the city council boundary and have an arts or culture focus are eligible for the Creative Communities Scheme.

Drop-in sessions will be held on Tuesday, February 13, midday to 1pm at Square Edge Arts Centre and on Thursday, February 15, 5pm to 6pm at Central Library. Council staff will be available to provide advice on the application process.

To make an application visit the Creative Communities page on the council’s website.

In round one $41,487 was allocated to 15 events and projects. The recipients were:

Rose Bourke: $2500 for a window gallery in the Regent Arcade

Epic Music Foundation: $1260 for Epic Band Battle to find the best primary and intermediate school band in Manawatū

Manawatū Youth Theatre Charitable Trust: $5000 for Frozen JR

Tyler Brailey: $1460 for Manawatū Air Guitar Championships

Renaissance Singers: $2300 for Carols for Christmas

Simple Truth Theatre: $5000 for Femme Fiction: What If It’s All Real?

Palmerston North Choral Society: $2420 for Highlights from Handel’s Messiah

Manawatū Camera Club: $2500 for an exhibition at Central Library

Kane Parsons: $6500 for children’s book about taniwha Whaingaimokopuna

Madeleine Cook: $1225 to record original music

Te Waiora Club: $4000 for wānanga waiata

Yellow Eye Ltd with Nukes Ukulele Trio: $922 for school holiday workshops and shows

Parnika Rao: $2900 for Quantum Alchemy art installation

art installation Sonya Holm: $1500 for The Tombstone Tourist’s Guide to New Zealand

Manawatū Highland Dancing: $2000 for a competition.

Two applicants received money from the Creative Communities Festival Fund 2023-24:

Manawatū Jazz Club: $10,000 for the Manawatū Jazz & Blues Festival 2024

Rachel Lenart: $11,118.39 for Manawatū Summer Shakespeare.



