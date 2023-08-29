Mr & Mrs Chefs Palmy owners Vishal Perera (left) and Thakshila Weerasekara with their son Thavish. Photo / Judith Lacy

If you think string hopper is an insect and kottu a scooter, the owners of a new Palmerston North restaurant are happy to educate you.

Thakshila Weerasekara and Vishal Perera opened Mr & Mrs Chefs Palmy in King St last month.

The couple says it is the only Sri Lankan restaurant between Hamilton and Wellington.

They started operating a takeaway business in 2021, soon after they moved to Palmerston North from Auckland.

Perera came to Auckland in 2017 on a student visa and studied for two years at the North Shore International Academy, now The Culinary Collective. He gained a Diploma in Culinary Arts.

Weerasekara has a Diploma in International Cookery specialising in Sri Lankan food.

They have both worked as chefs in Auckland, Palmerston North and their home country of Sri Lanka.

They met on a train when they were 14 and married in 2015.

Thavish, 3 months, is their “junior chef” and first child.

Many of the recipes come from Weerasekara’s family who were originally from Kandy in central Sri Lanka. Her mother is currently staying with the family and makes the spice mixes by hand.

Mr & Mrs Chefs Palmy owners Vishal Perera (left) and Thakshila Weerasekara with their son Thavish. Photo / Judith Lacy

Mr & Mrs Chefs Palmy is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 9am Tuesdays to Sundays. It also does out catering and sends Sri Lankan sweets around the country.

Dishes are made from fresh ingredients and to order. Weerasekara says she can tell the difference between string hoppers that are freshly made and those that are not.

The menu has a range of dishes more familiar to Kiwi palates, including steak, nachos, and quesadillas, to cater to groups where only some of the diners might want to try Sri Lankan food.

Weerasekara says they want to introduce Sri Lankan cuisine to Kiwis. People should not be put off by the spiciness as the level can be altered.

Kottu is made from thinly sliced godhamba roti with a choice of meat and gravy.

String hoppers are made from rice flour, water and salt and are served with a choice of meat and gravy.

