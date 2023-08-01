This mural is on the side of the council building in Main St West. What could you write about the great American writer? Photo / Manawatū Heritage

Welcome to More Than Words, the new column for all your Palmerston North City Library news, tips and information. First, a big thanks to the Manawatū Guardian for allowing us this space to talk to you. Yes, you! Hello!

It’s a pretty challenging time infrastructure-wise these days. Roslyn Library is now open again, but Awapuni Library still needs attention and is therefore closed. Fingers crossed it won’t be much longer now. There has been a huge effort from staff and community partners to ensure programmes and access to collections continue to be provided as much as possible. Thank goodness there’s the mobile library too, right? Check citylibrary.pncc.govt.nz for all the latest on pop-up activities.

During the school holidays, it was great to see so many kids enjoying the library programmes and taking out books. Many studies have shown that reading improves empathy, literacy and gum health. (Okay, maybe not that last one, but we wouldn’t be surprised.)

If you want to keep your child reading, the Hell Reading Challenge runs until January 31. Your trusty librarians have the authority to sign off books on your child’s official Hell Pizza wheel, and once they’ve read enough books, they get a free pizza. Come and see us if you want to know more about this fantastic reading bribe/incentive.

There are still people working at the library who remember when the first public catalogue computer was installed. You could look up a book on a clunky monochrome monitor instead of a card catalogue – wow! Now, of course, there’s an app for that.

You can link other accounts to your app and be the official personal librarian at your house. Doesn’t get much cooler than that, right? Never miss a reserve again thanks to the robot librarian in your pocket. You can also renew items, find the nearest library and see the latest news from our blog.

Look up ‘Palmerston North City Library’ on your app provider, or pop in and see us about it.

Did you know the City Library’s Manawatū Heritage website holds tens of thousands of local images and documents – including things like scanned gig posters from The Stomach? It’s a digital cornucopia of history delights.

Many of the photographs can be used in non-commercial works, so they’re great for school projects, music video backdrops or jazzing up your PowerPoint presentation at the rugby club. The heritage area on the second floor of Central Library houses some pretty flash scanners if you want to digitise any of your own documents.

The annual Versions writing project is on again. There’s a prompt to get you started, but guess what? You don’t actually have to reference it, it’s only there if you need something to get you going. You can write a short story, a poem, a play, maybe even a song. Let a creative breeze waft through the windows of your mind, and see what happens.

The prompt is “the day Mark Twain came to town”, and submissions close on August 31. Send submissions or questions to content@pncc.govt.nz.

This year, National Poetry Day falls on August 25, and to celebrate, we’re stretching it out all week. From August 21-27, you can get your fill of spondees, iambs and the odd splat of onomatopoeia. Our special guest is acclaimed poet Robert Sullivan, who’ll be giving a talk, possibly using many of the same words he would use to write a poem. Thrill to the sound of a well-honed metaphor, and maybe even have a go at honing one yourself.

Well, we hear the sound of books surging through the returns slot – better be off. See you next time, and until then, happy reading.