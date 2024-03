Who was this industrious woman?

This week’s mystery photo from Manawatū Heritage’s website is of an unidentified woman using a Turbo-Matic Mighty Midget.

It comes from the Elmar Collection held by Palmerston North City Library. The collection is a large series of semi-identified and unidentified images from the 1930s-1970s.

If you know the woman’s name or when, where and why she was having her photo taken, email heritage@pncc.govt.nz.

Who was this industrious woman? She is using a Turbo-Matic Mighty Midget.