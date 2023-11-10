Do you recognise this Utuwai family?

Do you recognise this Utuwai family?

This week’s mystery photo from Manawatū Heritage’s website is of an unidentified family posing outside their house made from corrugated iron.

The house was at Utuwai in the Pohangina Valley.

An early gold rush in 1886 might have attracted people to the area. Gold was never found, but many other minerals were abundant - notably copper.

More than 1700 images on the website are unidentified, and Palmerston North City Library is seeking help to name the people, places and events featured in these mystery photos.

If you are able to identify the family, email heritage@pncc.govt.nz.