Palmerston North City Library is appealing for help to solve a series of local mysteries.

This week’s photograph is of two young girls standing on the veranda of a villa. The house is thought to be Tuatahi in Williams Tce in Summerhill. The origins and date of the photo are unknown.

More than 1700 images on the Manawatū Heritage website are unidentified and the library is appealing for help in naming the people, places and events featured in these mystery photos.

If you are able to throw any light on this week’s photo, email heritage@pncc.govt.nz.