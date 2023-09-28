This week's unidentified photo is of a team in front of the Dawbers Challenge Cup (1922).

Palmerston North City Library is appealing for help to solve a series of local mysteries.

This week’s unidentified photo is of a group of men with the Dawbers Challenge Cup (1922). The Dawbers were a local football team in the 1920s, so this cup might suggest this is a football team. This photo was donated along with other images from Elmar Studios.

More than 1700 images on the Manawatū Heritage website are unidentified and the library is appealing for help in naming the people, places and events featured in these mystery photos.

If you are able to identify the team or any of the people in this week’s photo, email heritage@pncc.govt.nz.



