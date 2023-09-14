Do you recognise this well-dressed family?

Palmerston North City Library is appealing for help in solving a series of local mysteries.

This week’s photograph is of an unidentified family. The origins of the image are unknown but the photo is thought to have been taken in the 1890s.

More than 1700 images on the Manawatū Heritage website are unidentified and the library is appealing for help in naming the people, places and events featured in these mystery photos.

If you are able to identify the people in this week’s photo, email heritage@pncc.govt.nz.



