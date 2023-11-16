Voyager 2023 media awards
Palmerston North City Library seeks help to identify unnamed bridge

Bridge building of yesteryear. But where was it?

This week’s mystery photo from Manawatū Heritage’s website is of an unidentified bridge.

It is one of a group of donated images from Ron Grammer’s working life in bridge engineering in the 1940s and 1950s.

The location is unknown but the Grammer family were Manawatū-based.

More than 1700 images on the website are unidentified, and Palmerston North City Library is seeking help to name the people, places and events featured in these mystery photos.

If you are able to identify the bridge, email heritage@pncc.govt.nz.

