Do you have this photo in your wedding album?

This week’s mystery photo from Manawatū Heritage’s website is of three unidentified flower girls.

The photo is from the Elmar Collection - a large series of semi-identified and unidentified images from the 1930s to 1970s.

More than 1700 images on the website are unidentified, and Palmerston North City Library is seeking help to name the people, places and events featured in these mystery photos.

If you can identify any of the flower girls, email heritage@pncc.govt.nz.







