Do you know what this piece of machinery was used for?

This week’s mystery photo from Manawatū Heritage’s website is of an unidentified piece of machinery and tap crafted by Berry Engineering.

Berry Engineering was established in 1907 in Palmerston North by Edwin Berry. It manufactured a wide variety of industrial equipment and was particularly involved with the dairy industry.

More than 1700 images on the website are unidentified, and the Palmerston North City Library is seeking help to name the people, places and events featured in these mystery photos.

If you can identify the piece of machinery, email heritage@pncc.govt.nz.